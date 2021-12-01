FGTS review may generate a R$ 10 thousand bonus for workers | Economy

Yadunandan Singh 11 hours ago Business Comments Off on FGTS review may generate a R$ 10 thousand bonus for workers | Economy 11 Views

STF judges action that can correct FGTS accounts, but worker must await final decision
Writing 1Billion Financial Education

STF judges action that can correct FGTS accounts, but worker must await final decision

Beneficiaries of the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employment (FGTS) should pay attention to the request for review of the benefit and earn a hefty sum in the coming months. According to startup LOIT, workers can receive up to R$ 10 thousand.

However, the measure will depend on the employee’s salary and the period worked in the company. If the beneficiary has had low wages and has changed a lot of jobs, it is not worth asking for a review.

Employees who have years in a company and received salaries higher than those paid to the FGTS, it is advisable to seek the review. The request can be made through the benefit’s website, Caixa agencies or by a lawyer.

The review is an alternative for beneficiaries while awaiting a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on the Referential Rate, which calculates the adjustment of the benefit for inflation. In recent years, the TR is zeroed and does not yield as it should in workers’ accounts.

The STF has already declared the fee unconstitutional, but the plenary must still approve the monocratic decision. The trial date, however, has not been set.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Mega-Sena draws a R$12 million prize this Wednesday; know how to bet

RIO — Caixa holds this Wednesday the draw for the 2,433 Mega-Sena contest, with an …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved