FGTS review may generate a R$ 10 thousand bonus for workers | Economy

Writing 1Billion Financial Education STF judges action that can correct FGTS accounts, but worker must await final decision

Beneficiaries of the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employment (FGTS) should pay attention to the request for review of the benefit and earn a hefty sum in the coming months. According to startup LOIT, workers can receive up to R$ 10 thousand.

However, the measure will depend on the employee’s salary and the period worked in the company. If the beneficiary has had low wages and has changed a lot of jobs, it is not worth asking for a review.

Employees who have years in a company and received salaries higher than those paid to the FGTS, it is advisable to seek the review. The request can be made through the benefit’s website, Caixa agencies or by a lawyer.

The review is an alternative for beneficiaries while awaiting a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on the Referential Rate, which calculates the adjustment of the benefit for inflation. In recent years, the TR is zeroed and does not yield as it should in workers’ accounts.

The STF has already declared the fee unconstitutional, but the plenary must still approve the monocratic decision. The trial date, however, has not been set.