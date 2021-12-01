Fifth season of ‘La Casa de Papel’ brings tension and emotion to the conclusion – Culture

It’s the end of the line for La Casa de Papel. In the second part of the fifth season, which debuts in the Netflix this Friday, 3, the Spanish series closes its cycle as one of the biggest streaming phenomena. Led by characters such as Professor (Álvaro Morte), Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Rio (Miguel Herrán) and Nairobi (Alba Flores), the production has a lot to celebrate for the legacy it left for the cast, market and , of course, fans.

After all, the series created by Álex Pina reached notable marks throughout its seasons. Despite not revealing details, the Netflix confirms that part 4 of La Casa de Papel was assisted by 65 million accounts. It is one of the biggest audiences for the service, who saw with the series that it was possible to take their original productions beyond the borders of the US.

Also, more than numbers, La Casa de Papel it stirred the mood. The costume made up of red overalls and a mask by Salvador Dalí served as an inspiration for people to go out dressed during Carnival. The song Bella Ciao, the anthem against fascism of the First World War, returned to the charts. And actors like Álvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso, previously known only in Spain, have become global stars.

“I always say there’s something between the characters that has to do with family, with love, with brotherhood. There are different aspects of the series that are universal, that cross borders. One of the things that attracts people the most in Spain is football. And the series is reminiscent of football: we have teams, a referee, conflicts and so on”, said Úrsula Corberó, interpreter from Tokyo, at a press conference with the presence of state.

final part

When the first part of the fifth season of La Casa de Papel came to an end, the characters were in one of the most tense moments in history. The Bank of Spain robbery, which hides unexpected intentions behind it, has lasted more than 100 hours. In the course of development, the group has already managed to rescue Lisbon, but it continues with an air of concern for the environment. After all, things got out of control and part of the team is compromised.

Now, in the second part, Professor, the leader of the band, has been captured by Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and doesn’t show, for the first time, if he has any plans to get out of this ambush. In the midst of this whole process, on top of that, an even greater enemy appears: the army. After all, on-screen as well as off-screen, the story of this group in red overalls transcends mere assault. In the universe of that plot, the robbers became leaders of a real resistance.

With all this tension in the air, the final part of La Casa de Papel is undeniably the most emotional of the series. The farewell atmosphere of the characters is in the air, who have become true figures of pop culture. In addition, there is also the feeling of closure, of the end of a cycle. It’s something the show couldn’t do more after season two, resurrecting characters like Berlin or putting them in similar situations.

“It’s much more exciting than the first part. We also give a lot of emotional responses about the characters. Who are these people? These are answers that help to understand them. It’s a very balanced season. For me, as a spectator, it’s the best and the one I most enjoyed writing. We ended up exhausted in record time. But it is the most exciting one”, says Álex Pina, also at a press event this Tuesday, 30th.

Álvaro Morte, actor who plays Professor, shares these feelings. “It was very beautiful. On the day I finished, I was lucky enough to finish the recording with the same team as when I started recording La Casa de Papel“, account. “That last day was very exciting, but I also think that, just as there is a job that excites you, vacations from that job can also be very exciting. in the end, end now [na quinta temporada] it’s the way to give fans what they deserve. We gave our best”.

Pedro Alonso, who became known worldwide for playing Berlin, shares the emotion. “I started living a side series since my character died,” he says. “When we finished recording, they handed me a letter from the team and that reinforced everything I was feeling. I realized the impact on our personal and professional lives”.

Rescue

please note that La Casa de Papel was a successful case of series rescued by Netflix – just as it was with Brooklyn 99. The production had been made for the Spanish channel Antena 3, with the idea of ​​being formed for only two seasons. No wonder that at the end of the second wave of episodes there is a tone of conclusion, of farewell. Álex Pina, the creator of La Casa de Papel, did not think of a continuity, a sequence.

However, with the good audience of 4.5 million viewers, the eyes of the Netflix flashed. They bought the production rights and placed it in the service’s global catalogue. It was a success. It became the most watched series in a language other than English on the service, surpassing, in April 2018, surpassing the success Stranger Things. Alex Pina, meanwhile, was hired by Netflix to think about projects in Spanish.

For the actors who have been in the plot since the beginning, this rescue by the Netflix it was a second chance. “We should have finished La Casa de Papel with two seasons. I had already said goodbye back then, but I knew those characters could offer so much more. It was a very harsh farewell that time. So, I took this second opportunity very calmly for this character”, says Álvaro Morte, the Professor’s interpreter.

It remains in the air, now, how to continue the legacy of La Casa de Papel. Obviously, you can feel the effects of success along the paths traced by Netflix: the streaming service is increasingly betting on non-English language productions. the korean Round 6, somehow, is a reflection of what the Spanish series did back there, paving the way.

And will it have a chance of continuation, be it movies or series? At the press conference, Álex Pina said he cannot “talk about it today”. But just as it is with hits like breaking bad and game of Thrones, the possibility of series or derivative films is always in the air. It remains to be seen whether the red jumpsuits will have this third chance.