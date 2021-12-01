Fight in Eduardo Costa’s family turns accusation of embezzlement

A widespread fight in Eduardo Costa’s family is behind the process in which the country singer will respond to justice soon. The artist was denounced for embezzlement by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais. In addition to him, brother-in-law Gustavo Caetano da Silva, married to his sister Sara Costa and partner in the company EC13 Produções LTDA, was also mentioned.

The LeoDias column found that Eduardo Costa is very shaken. In the backlands of Belo Horizonte, there is nothing else to talk about. Everyone is surprised by the process. Friends close to him are suspicious of betrayal within the countryman’s own family, as they are witnesses that the singer usually signs papers without checking them, as he has always trusted the people around him, managing his assets.

Recently, Eduardo hired a company to survey all the properties, businesses, assets and bank accounts he owns and found evidence that he was being passed over. On September 21, he held a home meeting with the entire team and laid out the situation. There was an ugly fight between them, with curses and even the beginning of physical aggression, which was stopped immediately.

Another piece of information obtained by the column is that the singer broke off relations with his sister Sara and her husband. Despite not talking to close friends, Eduardo Costa said that the door of his house will always be open to his nephews, but not to his partner. Sara, on the other hand, prefers not to get involved in the fight and refuses to have access to all the information involving the two.

For a few months, the column has been trying to contact the countryman and Gustavo for a statement about the case. Both just deny that there are fights between them.

This is just one of the many issues that have shaken the Costa family.

Conviction

Eduardo Costa signed a purchase and sale agreement in 2015, acquiring a property worth R$9 million, in the Bandeirantes neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte (MG). As part of the payment (R$5.6 million), he and his partner offered another property, located in Piumhi, in the same state.

In the negotiation, they would have omitted that the property had been subject to a repossession action since 2012, and had also been the target of another public action since 2013.

According to the prosecution, it was omitted “intentionally that it is a contentious asset, obtaining illicit advantage, to the detriment of the victims”. Gustavo signed the contract as a witness, participating in the negotiation and, according to people close to the artist, he was the one who brokered the sale and Eduardo Costa signed all the documents.

Finally, the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais asked for the conviction of the singer and partner and wants them to be summoned to accompany the due legal process.

