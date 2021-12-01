FIIs Center: December starts with rent delays and change in contract readjustment rates; ifix goes up

(Sushiman/Getty Images)

The first session of the last month of the year starts on the positive side for real estate funds, which accumulate, on average, a devaluation of more than 10% in 2021.

December, however, also arrives with two funds informing the market of delays in receiving rents.

According to relevant facts disclosed in the last few hours, Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and Johnson & Johnson delayed payments to the funds BB Progressivo (BBFI11B) and VBI Properties (PVBI11), respectively. The delay will negatively impact the next distribution of dividends from the two portfolios (read more along the REIT Center).

The optimism at the start of this Wednesday’s session (1) contrasts with the performance of the IFIX – the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – in recent months. In November, the indicator completed, for the first time since it was created, in 2012, four consecutive months of decline.

At 11:10 am, the Ifix rose 0.34%, to 2,587 points. Yesterday, the indicator registered an increase of 0.57%, accumulating gains of 1.8% in the week.

Biggest highs of this Wednesday (01):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) TEPP11 Tellus Properties Corporate Slabs 6.73 KISU11 KILIMA Titles and Val. Mob. 3.21 RBFF11 Rio Bravo Ifix Titles and Val. Mob. 3.17 SARE11 Santander Income Hybrid 2.68 RFOF11 RB Capital Titles and Val. Mob. 2.66

Biggest casualties this Wednesday (01):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) PATC11 Homeland Corporate Buildings Corporate Slabs -2.32 MORE11 More Real Estate Titles and Val. Mob. -2.31 HABT11 Habitat II Titles and Val. Mob. -2.21 RBED11 Rio Bravo Educational Income Others -two XPCM11 XP Corporate Macae Corporate Slabs -1.84

Source: B3

Funds exchange IGP-M for IPCA, property revaluation indicates fund appreciation and more

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Banco do Brasil and Johnson & Johnson delay rent of BB Progressivo (BBFI11B) and VBI (PVBI11)

Johnson & Johnson do Brasil, a healthcare company, did not pay the November rent for the area it rents in the Complexo JK building condominium, in the Faria Lima region, the financial heart of São Paulo. The property belongs to VBI Properties fund, which confirmed the delay in a relevant fact this Wednesday (01).

According to the latest management report, Johnson & Johnson occupies 12% of the fund’s GLA, covering 44 thousand square meters. The share is only smaller than that of Prevent Senior, a health care provider, which occupies 49% of the VBI’s leasable area. Due to the delay, the fund estimates a negative impact on the next income distribution of approximately R$0.08 per share.

The BB Progressivo fund also informed shareholders this Tuesday (30), in a material fact, that it had not received the rent for the month of November for the Centro Administrativo property, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). The space is leased to Banco do Brasil.

The delay in the payment of the lease will cause a reduction in the monthly distributed income of R$ 5.19 per share. The administrator of BB Progressivo also informed that it is in contact with the lessee and will take the necessary measures to solve the problem.

With a net worth of R$329 million, the fund currently has 8,223 shareholders. In addition to the Administrative Center, BB Progressivo also has another property in its portfolio, SEDE I, in Brasília. At the end of September, the portfolio’s vacancy rate was 72%.

SP Downtown (SPTW11) and Tellus (TEPP11) exchange lease agreement index

The SP Downtown fund confirmed the exchange of the index of the lease contract for the Badaró property, in downtown São Paulo (SP), rented to Atento, a company in the call center area.

Over the next 12 months, the fund will adopt the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) instead of the IGP-M (General Market Price Index), previously provided for in the contract, to adjust the rental price.

According to a statement to the market, the IGP-M has not reflected the Brazilian reality. In 12 months, the index accumulates an increase of 17.89% against 10.67% of the IPCA. In November, however, the IPCA rose 1.25% while the IGP-M remained practically stable, with a rise of 0.02%. With the exchange and the results of last month, SP Downtown calculates that the next income distribution will be increased by R$0.04 per share.

The negotiation to change the contract’s correction index also involved the extension of the term of the property’s lease agreement, from 2027 to 2030.

The Tellus Properties fund, in turn, followed the same line as SP Downtown and announced the change from the IGP-M to the IPCA in three lease contracts for the São Luiz and Torre Sul buildings, both in São Paulo. The negotiation involved tenants Allpark Empreendimentos, Sertrading and Santander bank.

In the medium term, the fund’s estimate is of a positive impact on the monthly distribution of income equivalent to R$0.015 per share.

Report indicates a 1.5% increase in the value of CSHG Logística properties (HGLG11)

Credit Suisse carried out the annual valuation of the properties of the CSHG Logística fund and the report indicated an increase of 1.5% in the book value of the assets. The report was carried out by Cushman & Wakefield Negócios Imobiliários.

The difference indicated by the valuation represents a positive variation of approximately 0.91% in the equity value of the share, based on the closing of October 29, 2021. The CSHG portfolio comprises 17 logistic properties that add up to a gross leasable area (GLA ) of 870 thousand square meters.

Credit Suisse had already carried out the annual appraisal of the properties of other funds it manages. The highlight was the assets of CSHG Prime Offices (HGPO11), which increased by 12.31% compared to the book value of the assets. The index represents a positive impact of 11.67% on the equity value of the fund’s share.

Rio Bravo (RCRB11) completes purchase of floors in JK Building

The Rio Bravo Renda Corporativa fund concluded the acquisition of five floors – 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th – and parking spaces in the JK Financial Center Building, on Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, in São Paulo.

This Tuesday (30), the fund signed the purchase deed and paid the remaining amount of R$ 100 million. Rio Bravo had already deposited R$ 24 million as a kind of advance for the business.

The total value of the operation, which involves an area of ​​almost five thousand square meters, is R$ 124 million. The fund already owned another six floors of the building and, with the new acquisition, increased its stake in the property from 39% to 73%.

In the assessment of Rio Bravo’s management, the purchase is an opportunity to expand participation in an asset that is relevant to the fund’s strategy and located in a region known as the “financial heart” of São Paulo, with historically low vacancy levels.

JK Financial Center, which now has Rio Bravo as the majority investor, is 100% leased to companies such as Wald, Finep, Lifetime and Arteris. The fund promises to inform, after the conclusion of the deal, the impact of the purchase in the distribution of income for the shareholders.

The November data give a good dimension of the current situation facing real estate funds. Of the 20 sessions of the month, Ifix operated in the positive field in only four. The indicator accumulated a decrease of 3.63% in the period. It was the worst month since March 2020, the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Another data that reflects the adverse moment of real estate funds indicates that, for the first time since it was created, in 2012, the Ifix accumulated four consecutive months of decline.

Individually, the SP Downtow fund (SPTW11) was the highlight of November, with an increase of 11% in the period. On the other hand, the real estate fund with the worst performance was Santander Renda de Aluguéis (SARE11), which suffered a drop of more than 17%.

Discover Lucas Pit Money’s portfolio of real estate funds

Produced by InfoMoney, O League of REITs it has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, XP analyst, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and by Wellington Carvalho, reporter for real estate funds at InfoMoney.

Produced by InfoMoney, O League of REITs it has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, XP analyst, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and by Wellington Carvalho, reporter for real estate funds at InfoMoney. The program airs on Tuesdays, at 7 pm, on the InfoMoney on Youtube.

In Pit Money’s list of preferred real estate funds are Kinea Renda Imobiliária (KNRI11), XP Log (XPLG11), CSHG Real Estate (HGRE11), XP Properties (XPPR11) and XP Malls (XPML11). Check out the asset analysis and Pit Money tips for real estate fund investors in the video below:

Residential income real estate funds: quotations do not follow the optimism of managers

Consolidated in other countries, Brazilian real estate funds focused on rental income from residential properties gave a scare when the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020. Tenant defaults rose rapidly, as did vacancy, with a greater number of empty units. The segment, still not widespread in the country, caused fear among investors. How would it behave in the face of such a crisis?

What has happened since then indicates that the operational recovery was quick, although the appreciation of shares has not followed at the same pace. The outlook for this type of FII is positive, despite the turbulent scenario for the economy forecast for the coming months and year. In fact, inflation and high interest rates weren’t exactly a problem for businesses in this category of funds.

“Next year, with the rise in interest rates, buying a medium or high-end property will not be as simple as it was in previous years”, says Gabriela da Costa Belo, head of investor relations at Luggo (LUGG11), who calls itself the first 100% residential real estate fund in Brazil. It is because, in this case, the lease would be the immediate housing alternative.

However, if inflation and high interest rates represent opportunities for residential REITs in the real economy, this is slow to be reflected in the stock market. As with other classes of real estate funds, the segment accumulates devaluation – which, in some cases, surpasses 30% in the year.

Read more:

