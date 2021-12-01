Filled with young people, Palmeiras defeats Cuiabá and keeps a rival close to the Z4 – Sports

The Palmeiras fan never tires of celebrating. In addition to the Libertadores title, last Saturday, this Tuesday (30), Alviverde, even with a team made up only of young players, beat Cuiabá by 3-1, away from home, and even without a big goal on this straight Brasileirão final, remained among the first places.

The victory leaves the three-time champion of America with 62 points, guaranteeing the 3rd position at the end of the championship. The rival, at 43, is still struggling to escape relegation.

The two teams now face the same opponent: Athletico-PR, which faces Mato Grosso on Friday (3) and São Paulo on Monday (6).

Was it replay?

The most fanatical Palmeiras fan, still celebrating the title over Flamengo, certainly noticed the similarity between Deyverson’s goal, in Saturday’s final, with Gabriel Silva’s, who opened the scoring this Tuesday after just 3 minutes.

The young striker took advantage of Michel’s launch and the indecision between Paulão and Walter to overcome the defender, dribble the goalkeeper and open the scoring. With the control of the game, the Alviverde boys created more chances. In one of them, Giovani received the ball on the edge of the area, cut inside and kicked far out of Walter’s reach: 2-0.

goal without party

It was only with two goals behind that Cuiabá “entered the game”. In a corner kick, Jenison hit the crossbar, and the ball was left for Alan Empereur, ex-Palmeiras, to complete for the goal. He didn’t even celebrate out of respect for the club he defended before Cuiabá, but left the crowd hopeful for the second stage.

The game returned from halftime even more busy, with both teams creating chances. Renan only scored for Palmeiras thanks to Walter’s great defense. On the other hand, Clayson also had a good time.

Great goal to confirm victory

At 43, Cuiabá almost scored. Paulão headed strong and Vinícius Silvestre shone to defend. And who doesn’t, take it. In the very next move, Gabriel Veron advanced and risked a shot from afar, at the angle, to score a great goal and confirm the victory.

Cuiabá 1 x 3 Palm Trees

Reason: 36th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: November 30, 2021 Time: 22:00 (GMT)

Local: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (MT)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (GO) and Sidmar dos Santos Meurer (PR)

VAR: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)

Yellow cards: Rafael Gava, Uendel (Cuiabá), Pepê; Gabriel Veron, Gustavo Garcia (Palmeiras)

Red card: Gabriel Veron (Palm Trees)

Goals: Gabriel Silva, at 3min, Giovani, at 29min of the first half, and Gabriel Veron, at 45min of the second half (Palmeiras); Alan Empereur, at 40min of the first half (Cuiabá)

Cuiabá: Walter; João Lucas, Alan Empereur, Paulão and Uendel (Lucas Hernandez); Camilo, Rafael Gava (Cabrera) and Pepê (Jonathan Cafu); Max (Felipe Marques), Jenison (Elton) and Clayson. Technician: Jorginho

Palm trees: Vinicius; Michel, Kuscevic and Renan; Gustavo Garcia (Lucas Freitas), Gabriel Menino, Matheus Fernandes and Victor Luís (Vanderlan); Giovani (Kevin), Gabriel Silva and Gabriel Veron. Technician: João Martins (internal)

