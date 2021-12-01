find out how much R$12 million in savings yields

This Wednesday night (01/12), Caixa will draw the dozens of its new Mega-Sena award, nº 2433. The winner, if he manages to match the six numbers, could receive around R$ 12 million, considering that Mega-Sena has accumulated again and is within this value range. But do you already know what to do with the money in case you hit the jackpot and hit the tens?

It seems like a distant possibility, but it is interesting to plan ahead. After all, every previous organization is a strength to ensure that money “multiplies” over time. One option is to leave the Mega-Sena prize yielding on your savings.

To show you how the calculation works, we brought you the income simulation according to the Selic rate. It is currently in the 7.75% range. This after an adjustment made in October by the Copom. Remember that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2432, was held on November 27, 2021.

The numbers drawn were: 07 – 29 – 38 – 40 – 44 – 52. No one was able to get the six dozens right and, therefore, the prize was accumulated in R$ 12 million. On the other hand, only 21 bets secured the corner. Each of the winners got the amount of R$ 100,863.31.

Another 2,572 people hit the court and, in turn, should receive R$ 1,176.47. follow the streaming from the last Mega-Sena drawing (nº 2432):

Mega-Sena: how much R$12 million pays off

If only one player manages to hit the six dozens drawn on the Mega-Sena, he will be able to take home the value of R$ 12 million, approximately. The premium forecast was established by Caixa. There will be the possibility, in this way, of leaving the money yielding in savings.

The Selic rate is currently in the 7.75% range. What does that mean? In the first month with the money in the savings account, the lucky one will have an income of around BRL 52.8 thousand. Tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on December 1, 2021, either through lotteries or on the Caixa website.

The transmission will be carried out, as in other drawings, through the bank’s YouTube channel.