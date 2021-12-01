Find out what time the fourth part of the telenovela leaves on Globoplay· TV News

The fourth and penultimate part of Secrets 2 will be released on Globoplay at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time) this Wednesday (1st). The ten new chapters will be available only to Globo’s streaming service subscribers. The soap opera’s second season finale comes out in two weeks, on December 15th.

The new batch of episodes will have the unfolding of the relationship between the sadist Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes) and Angel (Camila Queiroz), in addition to the discovery of Ariel (Sergio Guizé) about the true reason for the tragic death of Laila (Erika Januza).

The owner of the Radar nightclub is going to look for Lúcio (Daniel Andrade), who will admit that he prescribed amphetamine for the young woman at the request of Blanche (Maria de Medeiros). Sergio Guizé’s character will then decide to set up a plan of revenge.

For watch Secret Truths 2 online , Globoplay’s cheapest monthly plan costs R$22.90 and gives access to the platform’s complete content, with Globo’s films, series, soap operas and programs in full.

In the annual package, the value is R$ 238.80 (equivalent to R$ 19.90 per month). There is no option for a seven-day tasting period. There are even combos that involve pay TV channels.

With heavy scenes of sex and violence, Secret Truths 2 has a rating for over 18s. Globo will show the soap opera, but only after it is completed on Globoplay. When it is shown on open TV, it will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by the TV news.

Angel dies in Secret Truths 2?

On the 17th, Globo announced that Camila Queiroz is no longer part of the cast of Verdades Secretas 2. The artist came into conflict with the network after the extension of the soap opera’s recordings, which should have ended on November 10th.

The actress wanted to determine an ending for Angel, ensure that he would be back in an eventual third season, and even have the prerogative of approving publicity material for the possible sequel. Globo chose not to renew with Camila and dismissed her before ending the work.

With that, a stuntman was cast to record the final scenes of Angel in Secret Truths 2. Different endings were made for the protagonist, but the one chosen to be shown is kept confidential. Character death is not discarded. .

What is known is that the model will appear on a jet on an airport runway. According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the stuntwoman will star opposite Agatha Moreira (Giovanna), Bernardo Lessa (Fabrício) and Rainer Cadete (Visky).

Some cameos are kept secret by the production. The finals were recorded last week, when recording ended.

Learn all about soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#83 – TV News Award: Best of the Year in Soap Operas!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Secret Truths and other soap operas.