Find out what Vitória Strada will do in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’

The public pays attention to detail, a fact. Since this Monday (29), when Vitória Strada’s name appeared in the opening credits of “Um Lugar ao Sol”, the internet boils with the question: what will she do in the soap opera? We went after the answer and found out.

Victoria will be herself in a single scene. She will star in a commercial for electronic devices produced by Ilana’s agency (Mariana Lima). The ad will have double exposure: in the telenovela and in breaks.

The sequel will air in chapter 32 (the plot is on the 20th). Backstage, the actress was all sympathy. And very well received by the entire cast and crew.

