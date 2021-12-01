Fintech launches two investment funds in cryptoactives; meet | cryptocurrencies

The first one is Vitreo Cripto Smart, which has a 100% allocation in assets related to Smart Contracts. The fund has an initial contribution of R$5,000, an administration fee of 1.5% per year and a performance fee of 20% on what exceeds the ICE US Treasury Short Bond Index TR +2%. In order to follow CVM regulations on assets based abroad, it is exclusive to qualified investors.

The second is Vitreo Coin Smart. Aimed at all investor profiles, it has 20% exposure to Vitreo Cripto Smart and 80% to cryptoactive ETFs listed on the Brazilian stock exchange. The fund has a management fee of 0.34% per year and an indirect performance fee, which only includes the performance of the invested funds. The minimum initial investment is R$1 thousand.

“The main advantage of the thesis and this structure that we created is to facilitate access to the portfolio’s assets, as well as to add to the composition of the fund the curatorship of Empiricus and Vitreo assets, providing investors with tokens with high potential for appreciation. At a time when the Ibovespa accumulates five months of consecutive declines, the funds bring prospects of good returns for investors”, he explains Jojo Wachsmann, partner of Vitreous.

Today, the house’s family of funds focused on digital assets already has nine products, adding to Vitreo’s portfolio also the diversity of assets in the segment. These are investment theses that apply to different cryptoactives and specific segments such as DeFi (decentralized finance) and NFTs and now Smart Contracts.

One of the assets of this new release is Ethereum. “Ethereum is a cryptoactive that is part of the smart contracts universe. Within the crypto universe, this is a thesis that uses blockchain technology to register contracts. It would be the end of notary offices. The network keeps all the transaction history and is a way, for the user, much safer than the notary’s office”, summarizes Wachsmann.