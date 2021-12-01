First installment of the 13th salary must be paid by this Tuesday

Photo: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil





The first installment of the 13th salary will be paid to 51 million workers in the formal market until this Tuesday (30). The other half of the extra remuneration must be deposited by December 20th.

Established by Law 4,749, of 1965, the Christmas bonus benefits all professionals who work with a formal contract, including domestic workers, urban and rural.

In this initial stage, the amount to be deposited to workers is greater than that paid in December. This is because the installment represents an advance. In the second payment, social security expenses and income tax are deducted from the final amount.

The average amount that will be received by professionals after payment of the two installments is R$ 2,539, according to estimates presented by Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies).

According to forecasts, the payment of extra remuneration will inject R$ 232.6 billion into the national economy by the end of this year. The amount represents approximately 2.7% of the Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

In all, 83 million are eligible to receive their 13th salary this year, including retirees and pensioners who had paid in advance. The number is 3.75% higher than last year, when 80 million workers were entitled to additional remuneration.

Of the amount to be paid as a Christmas bonus, R$ 155.6 billion (66.9% of the total) will be allocated to formal employees, including domestic workers. Another 33.1% of the BRL 233 billion, that is, around BRL 77 billion, will be paid to retirees and pensioners.

This year, INSS (National Social Security Institute) beneficiaries had the opportunity to receive two installments of their 13th salary in advance between May and July.

Source: Portal R7