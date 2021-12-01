Fla beats Ceará in a reunion with Maracanã and prevents Atlético-MG title – 11/30/2021

In their first game at Maracanã after losing the Libertadores title to Palmeiras, Flamengo had the enthusiastic support of their fans, showed themselves emotionally, had a good match and won 2-1 against Ceará. of Atlético-MG. If Rubro-Negro did not win, the team from Minas Gerais would already be declared Brazilian champion of 2021. The goals of the match were scored by Gabigol and Matheuzinho, for Flamengo, and Rick, for Ceará.

Ceará, with the result, lost the opportunity to overtake Fluminense in the table, occupy the seventh place and equal in points to rival Fortaleza. Vozão, however, is still alive in the dispute for a place in the 2022 Libertadores.

Rubro-Negro returns to the field this Friday (3), in Recife (PE), to face Sport, which yesterday had its relegation decreed with the victory of Juventude over Red Bull Bragantino. The team from Ceará receives América-MG, at Castelão (CE), on Sunday (5).

Andreas reacts fast and makes a good start

Central character in the final of the Libertadores – when failing in the goal of the title of Palmeiras scored by Deyverson -, midfielder Andreas Pereira demonstrated a power of quick reaction and made a good game. The young man did well, mainly, in offensive actions and even provided an assist for Bruno Henrique’s goal, but the referee correctly signaled the offside.

The best – Gabigol

The striker scored a goal, headed a ball into the crossbar and gave a lot of work to Ceará’s defense, showing that he is maintaining the good phase.

The worst – Fabinho

The defensive midfielder committed a gross error in Gabigol’s goal. Ironically, the move was very reminiscent of Andreas Pereira’s mistake in the Libertadores final.

Flamengo performance

Flamengo had a very good first half, showing not to be emotionally shaken, creating many opportunities and being much superior in the match. In the final stage there was also a superiority in ball possession, but the team seemed to feel physically and lost performance.

Ceará’s performance

Ceará had a very bad first half. He could not construct his plays objectively and gave up too many spaces in defense. It went into the break losing 1-0, but the score could be higher. In the final stage, the coach Tiago Nunes made substitutions that had an effect, mainly the entries of Rick and Jorginho, and the team started to create until it scored its goal, precisely with Rick.

game timeline

Gabigol opened the scoring for Flamengo 2 minutes into the first half after defensive midfielder Fabinho failed. Ceará tied at 25 minutes of the second half with Rick, and Rubro-Negro was back in front of the scoreboard at 33 minutes of the second half with Matheuzinho.

Selfie in celebration

Image: Reproduction/ge

After Gabigol’s goal, midfielder Diego took a cell phone and took a selfie with his teammates and Flamengo’s fans in the background. Unusual moment.

Diego Alves and Léo Pereira get injured

Image: Marcelo Cortes / CRF

Goalkeeper Diego Alves and defender Léo Pereira suffered muscle injuries and were replaced. The first on the left thigh and the second on the right thigh. They will be re-evaluated this Wednesday (1).

Athlete Diego Alves felt pain in the posterior region of the left thigh; Léo Pereira, anterior of the right thigh. Both left as a precaution and will be re-evaluated tomorrow (1), at CT. #CRF — Flamengo (@Flemish) December 1, 2021

split fans

Before the game, the crowd was divided between applause and boos. While one part shouted “shameless team”, another hissed trying to stifle and shouted “Mengo”.

Andreas and others also share opinions.

In publicizing the lineup on the screen, midfielder Andreas Pereira — who missed the Palmeiras title goal in the Libertadores final — shared applause and boos. Goalkeeper Diego Alves, defender Léo Pereia and attacking midfielder Éverton Ribeiro received some boos.

Renato, Landim and Braz main targets

The characters mentioned by name in the protests were coach Renato Gaúcho (fired yesterday), club president Rodolfo Landim, and soccer vice-president, Marcos Braz.

It is worth remembering that, this Saturday (4), there will be an election at the club and, apparently, Landim is the favorite for re-election.

Fla’s bus is white with pink paint

Image: Reproduction

On the arrival of the Flamengo delegation to Maracanã, the red-black bus was hit by balloons containing pink paint. They hit the vehicle’s front window and bodywork.

On the subway overpass that gives access to the stadium, a banner was extended with the phrase “directorship of slacks” and “out 22.222”, alluding to the number in which the soccer vice-president, Marcos Braz, was elected as councilor in Rio de Janeiro .

‘Infiltrated’ Rooster Fan

A supporter of Atlético-MG – directly interested in the result of the match – was present “infiltrated” in the fans of Ceará. The record went viral on social networks:

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO 1 X 1 CEARÁ

Local: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Hour: 20h (Brasilia time)

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Yellow cards: Gabigol, Éverton Ribeiro, Thiago Maia, Ramon, Gustavo Henrique, Bruno Henrique (FLA); Lima (CEA)

Red cards: None

Goals: Gabigol, at 2 minutes of the first half (FLA); Rick, at the 25th minute of the second half (CEA); Matheuzinho, 33 minutes into the second half (FLA)

Flamengo: Diego Alves (Hugo Souza), Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, Leo Pereira (Bruno Viana) and Ramon; Andreas Pereira, Thiago Maia and Diego (Arrascaeta); Éverton Ribeiro (Michael), Bruno Henrique and Gabigol. Technician: Maurício Souza (interim)

Ceará: João Ricardo, Igor (Airton), Luiz Otávio, Messias and Bruno Pacheco; Fabinho, Fernando Sobral (Cléber), Fabinho (Marlon), Kelvyn (Rick), Lima (Jorginho), Mendoza and Yony González. Technician: Tiago Nunes.