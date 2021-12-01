Flamengo: Arrascaeta wants to give a shirt to a fan who invaded the field and asks the fans for help to find him

On a night in which the support of the fans was the great highlight, even those who invaded the field fell in the favor of Flamengo players. One of the fans who entered the field during the 2-1 victory over Ceará is being sought by Arrascaeta. The Uruguayan wants to give him the shirt he wore in the match. And asked for help from the internet to find him.

“He got there, deserves the mantle. Let’s find this beast and help me,” posted the Uruguayan on his social networks, beside a photo in which the invading fan hugs him on the field.

The invasion occurred 39 minutes into the second half, when the score was 2-1. The game had to be stopped. The fans were reached by security guards and removed from the pitch.

The synergy between team and fans was the strong point of the night. In the game following the loss of the Libertadores title, the players played under strong support. Swearing only to the board and to the already fired Renato Gaúcho. Interim Maurício Souza headed the technical area team.

— Our feeling is still of sadness for having lost the title (of Libertadores). It was very important to us and was going to bring immense joy to the nation. But they showed once again that they are Flamengo, that they live from this inexplicable feeling — commented Everton Ribeiro. “To arrive and be received with such affection… They deserved a bigger title this year.