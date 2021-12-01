Flamengo competitor by Marcelo Gallardo gives up on hiring Argentine coach | Flamengo

Marcelo GallardoAFP

Published 11/30/2021 4:51 PM

Rio – Considered Flamengo’s main target for 2022, coach Marcelo Gallardo will not lead the Uruguayan team. According to information from the portal “Torcedores.com”, the president of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF), Wilmar Valdez, considers the coach’s salary request to be unrealistic: US$ 7 million (R$ 39.2 million, at the current rate) per annum. With that, the negotiations were closed.

According to the portal, Marcelo Gallardo would have a verbal agreement with the Uruguayan association. There would even be a consensus on a contract valid until June 2026, that is, until the World Cup to be organized by the United States, Mexico and Canada. However, the coach’s behavior in recent days would have angered Wilmar Valdez. The tendency is for the manager to intensify conversations with Diego Aguirre, coach of Internacional.

River coach for seven years, Gallardo spoke in a farewell tone after winning the Argentine Championship title last week. “It’s the first time that my contract ends (without renewing). I’ve given this club everything until today. I think I deserve the chance to think. Now I’m going to analyze, rethink. The club didn’t deserve my head elsewhere,” he said.

For River Plate, the former player has already made history as a coach. In all, there are 13 titles in seven years commanding the Argentine club. The main ones were the Libertadores conquered in 2015 and 2018. In addition, Gallardo won three South American Recopas, three Argentine Cups, two Super Cups in the country and one Argentine Championship.