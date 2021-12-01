Flamengo defeats Ceará and avoids Atlético-MG’s early title in Brasileirão

The dispute for the title of the Brazilian Championship remains open. This Tuesday (30), Flamengo beat Ceará by 2-1, at Maracanã, staying alive in the fight for the third consecutive year and, mainly, avoiding the early conquest of Atlético-MG. Gabigol, at the beginning, and Matheuzinho, in the final stage, scored for the Rio team, leaked by Rick. The triumph took Flamengo to 70 points, in second place and eight behind the leader Atlético-MG, still very close to winning, with three games from the end of Brasileirão for both. And in addition to continuing with chances of conquest, the team from Rio guaranteed at least the vice-championship with the result of this Tuesday. Click here and check the ranking of the Brazilian Championship To be Brazilian champion, Flamengo needs an unlikely combination of results. He will have to beat Sport (Friday, in Recife), Santos (Monday, in Maracanã) and Atlético-GO (9th in Goiânia) and still root for Atlético-MG to add only 2 points against Bahia (Thursday, in Salvador ), Red Bull Bragantino (Sunday, in Mineirão) and Grêmio (9th in Porto Alegre). 1 in 14 Argentine Lionel Messi won again the Ballon d’Or, by France Football magazine; see the winners Credit: France Football

The game against Ceará was Flamengo’s first after the loss to Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores decision last Saturday (28), in Montevideo, and after the departure of coach Renato Gaúcho – the team will be directed by Maurício Souza, assistant to fixed commission, until the end of Brasileirão.

Present in good numbers to Maracanã – there were almost 48,000 fans – Flamengo fans protested against leaders and harassed Renato Gaúcho before the kick-off, but they didn’t have much to complain about when the ball rolled. The team, after all, opened the scoring in the second minute. In the bid, Diego stole the ball from Fabinho in the intermediate and called Gabigol. From the entrance area, he beat placed making 1-0 and reaching 13 goals in the Brasileirão.

Ceará did not react, only arriving once with danger, in a submission by Yony Gonzalez. Flamengo could have gone to half-time with a better advantage. Bruno Henrique’s goal was disallowed for offside, and three more clear chances with Gabigol. In the best of them, he hit the crossbar, heading.

Although they lost Diego Alves and Léo Pereira to injuries in the first half, Flamengo seemed to have the game under control in the final stage, but they were surprised. On minute 25, Yony hit a cross from the right of the area, and Hugo palmed it. Rick pushed for the goal, tying the game to Ceará.

The goal would give Atlético-MG the Brazilian title, but Flamengo responded quickly. At 33, Michael dribbled Bruno Pacheco and crossed. Bruno Henrique split the ball, which was left for Matheuzinho. He hit hard and defined the victory of the Rio team, which thus continues in the fight to be Brazilian champion.