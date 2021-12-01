Flamengo fans attack the board, offends Renato and splits into boos and support for Andreas | Flamengo

In Flamengo’s reunion with the fans after the defeat to Palmeiras in the Libertadores final, the fans did not forgive former coach Renato Gaúcho, on Tuesday night, at Maracanã, in the confrontation with Ceará for the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship . It even remained for the board, with the figures of Rodolfo Landim and Marcos Braz being “attacked”.
Fired from the club last Monday, Renato Gaúcho was one of the main targets of the fans, who still can’t settle for the 2-1 defeat by Palmeiras, in Uruguay, last Saturday.
Who divided opinions was midfielder Andreas Pereira, who failed in Deyverson’s goal, which gave the title to the opponent. Part of the fans began to offend the player, but another wing of fans insisted on defending.
Despite the criticism, with cries of “shame, shameless team”, part of the fans also showed support for the team, especially in the team’s entrance to the warm-up with “Mengo, Mengo” being sung.
