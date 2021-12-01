Flamengo? Gallardo’s future is on the way and decision could take place next week

Credit: Disclosure

Coveted by Flamengo’s board after the resignation of coach Renato Gaúcho, Marcelo Gallardo may be about to define his future in the coming days. Leaving River, where he made history, winning several tournaments, the coach is far from Gávea. At least that is what the Argentine newspaper “Olé” guarantees.

According to the newspaper hermano, the Uruguayan football federation (AUF) may be close to reaching an agreement with Gallardo, who would arrive with the mission of replacing Óscar Tabárez, who recently resigned from the command of Celeste, after more than a decade of services rendered. Even before being quoted in Flamengo, Gallardo already had his name aired in the selection.

“I think that will be set this week or early next. For me, there is a 65% chance that he will accept”, said Luís Bruno, intermediary in the negotiations.

Also according to the newspaper “Olé”, Gallardo wants to take advantage of the time off he received after the Argentine title and the Uruguayan federation awaits an answer until next Monday.

This was the deadline imposed by the AUF for signaling the coach’s decision. In case of refusal, the team would already have a plan B: Diego Aguirre, from Internacional.

After the bitter defeat at Libertadores against Palmeiras, Flamengo got into action this Tuesday (30) and overcame Ceará by 2-1, at Maracanã, in a match against Brasileirão.

