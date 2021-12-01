Flamengo? The newspaper says that André Villas-Boas has already hammered out and has a project set for 2022

Without a club since February, the Portuguese André Villas-Boas should not be the replacement for Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo

One of the possible candidates to replace Renato Gaúcho, fired last Monday (29), the Portuguese André Villas-Boas shouldn’t be the new coach of Flamengo.

According to the newspaper The ball, from Portugal, the coach has no interest in managing Flamengo, or any other club. Villas-Boas aims to work for a national team in the near future. He may have opportunities after the world Cup 2022, in Qatar, for the 2026 World Cup cycle.

Villas-Boas has been without a club since leaving the Marseille Olympics, in February 2021, by disagreements about hiring a player. In season, he was quoted to replace Fernando Diniz in charge of São Paulo.

The Portuguese started his career as a coach at Académica de Coimbra, in 2009, and also went through Harbor, Chelsea, tottenham, zenith and Shanghai SIPG,from China, before heading the French club between 2019 and 2021.

After the defeat in the final of Liberators cup to palm trees, Flamengo fired Renato Gaúcho and will be temporarily headed by Maurício Souza, member of the permanent technical committee, until the end of the season.

Deputy leader of the Brazilian championship, the Rubro-Negro enters the field in this Tuesday (30), at 20:00 (Brasilia), receiving the Ceará in Maracanã. If you don’t win at home, the leader Atlético-MG it will be national champion with three games in advance.