Flamengo X Cear – Supersports

54
Game over at Maracan. Flamengo beat Cear by 2×1 and postponed the anticipated title of Atltico-MG.
53
JOO RICAAARDO!!! Counterattack from the left with Michael, who raises his head and crosses to the right. Andreas submits from inside the area for a good defense by the goalkeeper.
52
One more addition.
51
Clber receives it at the end of the field on the left, tries to cross, she takes Matheuzinho and leaves.
50
The championship remains open with Flamengo’s victory tonight.
49
Ballad expelled for making wax to return the ball.
47
Comes Cleber and leaves Fernando Sobral.
46
Exit Igor enter Airton
45
Let’s go to 52.
43
Pass too hard to the left of the attack and Ren doesn’t reach it.
42
Audience: 47,862 fans.
40
In progress: America-MG 1×0 Chapecoense.
39
In Cear, Fabinho leaves and Marlon enters.
38
Ren replaces Ramon.
37
In progress: America-MG 1×0 Chapecoense.
36
This victory for Flamengo once again postpones the anticipated title of Atltico-MG.
35
Yellow for Bruno Henrique for a foul on the attacking field.
34
Cear’s defense in the goal bid was silly. Matheuzinho submitted a free kick from inside the area.
33
FLAMENGO GOOOLLL!!! Michael crosses from the right wing to the area, Bruno Henrique doesn’t manage the deflection, she is clean in the middle and Matheuzinho hits hard, in the low left corner to make it 2-1.
33
FLAMENGO GOOOLLL!!!
31
JOO RICARDO!!! Michael goes down the left, invades the area and serves Gabriel Barbosa in the middle. The shirt 9 is low, she dodges the defender and the goalkeeper saves in the reflex!
29
With this partial draw, Atltico-MG will guarantee the anticipated title even without playing!
28
Yellow for Ramon for a foul in midfield.
27
Cear is thrilled with the equalizer, which is bringing the team closer to a spot in the Libertadores.
25
CEAR’S GOOOLLL!!! Yony Gonzlez receives the ball from the right of the area and hits low cross. Hugo falls in the right corner to flatten, she remains in the middle of the kitchen and Rick, fallen, sends it to the back of the goal.
25
CEAR’S GOOOLLL!!!
24
Thiago Maia misses the cart on the side of the field and knocks Rick down. Card
23
In progress: Amrica-MG 0x0 Chapecoense.
22
Yellow for Gustavo Henrique for a hard foul on Yony Gonzlez.
21
Full maraca and the red-black fans do their part in encouraging the team.
20
Cear cannot reach the attack field in this second half.
19
Comes Rick and leaves Kelvyn.
18
Tiago Nunes removes Lima and puts on Jorginho.
17
With the partial victory, Flamengo already guarantees, at least, the vice-championship.
16
UUHH!!! Bruno Henrique receives from Andreas on the left of the area, finishes muffled by Joo Ricardo who saves Cear.
15
…Diego leaves the field, enters Michael.
14
Exit verton Ribeiro to Arrascaeta entry…
13
Bruno Henrique accelerates the left midfield play for the area, leaves Igor feeling homesick and ends up caught when crossing.
12
Arrascaeta on the edge of the field…
11
Lima pulls the counterattack well in the middle, touches Mendoza on the right and loses a good chance.
10
Cear is more attacking in this second half and the game is more open.
8
Offside by Gabriel Barbosa after Diego’s long throw.
7
Bruno Henrique displaces Igor from behind and commits a foul.
6
Another corner taken from the right by Mendoza, this time open, and Hugo comes out well to make the save.
4
Mendoza takes a corner from the right from below and Bruno Henrique cuts on the first bar.
3
Hugo receives recoil in the area, stays pressed and pecks through the sideline.
two
Cear the same.
1
Change at Flamengo: Lo Pereira leaves and Bruno Viana enters.
0
The final step begins!
49
End of first half!
48
UUHH! Gabriel Barbosa receives in front of the area, tries the pass, she catches on defense and has his own shirt 9. Gabriel submits low and sends with danger.
48
Flamengo circles the ball in the offensive field.
47
Andreas escapes on the right flank of the attack, waits for a pass by Verton Ribeiro, rolls and Messias arrives before a cart to cut.
46
Let’s go to 49.
45
Fernando Sobral takes advantage of the right midfield, hits hard from below and Hugo makes a firm defense.
44
Flamengo’s shirt number 7 was hanging.
43
verton Ribeiro yellowed due to a foul in Mendoza.
41
IN THE POOSTE!!! Matheuzinho receives the ball stretched from the right and crosses hard in the middle of the area. Gabriel Barbosa frowns and hits the mischievous man.
40
This partial victory for Flamengo postpones the anticipated title of Atltico-MG.
39
Gabriel receives a low pass to the left of the area, slaps the front and goes down asking for a penalty from Luiz Otvio. Nothing.
38
Lima go past an elevation on the right of the area, Lo Pereira arrives first and cuts.
37
Diego from the left to the middle of the area and the visiting defense relieves with Luiz Otvio.
36
Andreas takes a free kick from the left to the right of the area, Gustavo Henrique tries with his head but the defense arrives first to send him out.
35
Lima hits Verton Ribeiro on the side of the field and receives a yellow card.
34
Of the last nine games, Cear has lost only one.
33
Ramon feels a slap in the face after throwing with Igor.
32
Diego arrives stronger with a tackle in the offensive midfield, commits a foul in Lima and receives a verbal warning.
31
Bruno Henrique accelerates the descent down the left flank, passes the midfield and suffers a foul by Sobral.
30
Ramon crosses from the end line on the left and Luiz Otvio takes a header.
29
Cear’s short free kick in the offensive intermediate, Lima risks a shot from afar, she dodges midway and stays with Hugo.
28
Problem in the right thigh of goalkeeper Diego Alves.
27
Cear exchanges side passes in midfield.
26
No more for Diego Alves, comes Hugo.
25
Diego Alves seems to be feeling it. Hugo in the warm up.
24
Ball possession: Flamengo 48% x 52% Cear.
23
IRREGULAR GOAL! Impediment confirmed by VAR.
22
NO VALUE! The flag is offside by Bruno Henrique in the small area after Andreas’ low cross on the right.
21
FLAMENGO GOOOLLL!!!
20
verton Ribeiro launched on the right wing, dribbles Bruno Pacheco to the back and crosses short with the right. Gabriel shaves his head unbalanced and Joo Ricardo keeps it on top.
19
This result leaves the championship open, at least until Thursday, when Atltico-MG visit Bahia.
18
Cear has yet to win any game in this Brazilian away from Castelo.
17
ALMOST THE TIE! Thiago Maia unarmed in midfield, Kelvyn accelerates from the inside and serves on the right of the penalty area. Mendoza hits with his right hand and throws it into the net from outside.
16
Igor swings from the right wing to the area, Lo Pereira cuts with the head, she catches Yony Gonzlez and stays with Diego Alves.
15
Wrong passes: Flamengo 8×6 Cear.
14
Verton Ribeiro receives it open on the right wing, brings it to the left-hander and tapers and digs in the area. Messiah’s head cut.
13
ALMOST THE SECOND! Andreas takes a corner kick from the right at the entrance to the small area, Joo Ricardo only sweeps with a punch and Gabriel, on the second post, has a left-handed plate over the goal.
12
Matheuzinho receives from the bottom line on the right, tries to cross from below and Bruno Pacheco stops.
11
Igor receives a good pass at the bottom of the right wing and crosses over the top. Gustavo Henrique can’t cut with the head, Yony Gonzlez heads up and Diego Alves defends.
10
Cear works the ball sideways in midfield.
9
Andreas Pereira pushes Lima from behind on the defensive side and commits a foul.
8
Diego Alves receives a setback in the area, tries to get away with a high pass on the left and plays straight out.
7
Bruno Pacheco keeps the ball left in the middle of the attack, arrives hitting with his left hand and sends over the top.
6
In progress: Youth 1×0 RB Bragantino.
5
With Flamengo’s partial victory, the championship remains open.
4
Yellow for Gabriel at the celebration.
3
Players will celebrate together their fans to show unity.
two
FLAMENGO GOOOLLL!!! Fabinho’s mistake when trying to turn in the ball, Diego wins and leaves at Gabriel’s feet. The shirt 9 goes ahead with Joo Ricardo and left-handed plate in the corner.
two
FLAMENGO GOOOLLL!!!
two
Caio Max, from Rio Grande do Norte, whistles the game at Maraca.
1
Flamengo wears a red-black shirt and white calluses. Cear in a white shirt and black calluses.
0
Roll the ball in Maracan!
0
National Anthem performed.
0
Field teams. Flamengo fans lets out their voice encouraging the team.
0
INDITA LIBERATORS? Cear remains firm in its search for a place in the next continental competition; it would be his first participation in the tournament.
0
Vilo in Saturday’s decision to make a mistake in the second goal of Palmeiras, Andreas Pereira to start against Cear.
0
FULL HOUSE! More than 40 thousand tickets were sold in advance for this game.
0
Cear defined by Tiago Nunes: Joo Ricardo; Igor, Messias, Luiz Otvio and Bruno Pacheco; Fabinho, Fernando Sobral, Kelvyn, Mendoza and Lima; Yony Gonzlez.
0
Flamengo cast by Maurcio Souza: Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, Lo Pereira and Ramon; Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira and Diego; Verton Ribeiro, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa.
0
EARLY TITLE? Flamengo need to beat Cear tonight to keep the championship open. A draw or defeat by Rubro-Negro confirms the Rooster’s Bichampionship.
0
Maurcio Souza lead Flamengo in this final stretch of the season. This is the third time the interim takes over the team this year.
0
Vozo hasn’t lost in the league for four games, with three wins and one draw.
0
Cear is eighth in the table with 49 points and is looking for a spot in the next one in the next Libertadores.
0
Flamengo players enter the field for warm-up and are applauded by their fans.
0
After losing the Libertadores title last Saturday and firing coach Renato Gacho, Flamengo is back in the field for the Brazilian Nationals in search of victory so as not to give Atltico-MG the title in advance.
0
Tuesday night with rain and 24C in Rio de Janeiro.
0
Good night, fans! We will have the ball rolling to Flamengo and Cear, at 20:00, for the 36th round of the Brazilian Nationals.