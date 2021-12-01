Flávio Bolsonaro defends his father and indirectly sends the ‘traitor’ in a speech during his affiliation with PL

Senator made a statement with strong criticisms of possible opponents of Bolsonaro to the presidency in the 2022 elections

MATEUS BONOMI/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTENT – 11/30/2021 Flávio Bolsonaro has gone through four parties since he was elected in 2018: PSL, Republicans, Patriots and now PL



the senator Flavio Bolsonaro followed in the footsteps of the father, the president Jair Bolsonaro, and joined this Tuesday, 30, the Liberal Party (PL). It is the fourth time that the parliamentarian changes his legend since he was elected to the Senate in 2018. In his speech, Flávio defended that going to the party will make Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign in 2022 possible. The head of the Executive, however, avoided stating that he will actually run for re-election for the Presidency of the Republic next year. “Dear President Valdemar [Costa Neto], thanks for opening the doors of PL for us. It is a fundamental step that gives a lot of strength, musculature, seriousness and professionalism for a possible campaign next year”, said Flávio, who followed his speech with strong indirections to possible opponents of Bolsonaro. “I want to thank everyone who believed in President Bolsonaro and who continued to believe. There’s a saying that goes like this: ‘Politics can even forgive betrayal, but it doesn’t forgive the traitor,'” began the senator.

“Traitor is one who humiliates a woman, who publicly exposes a person thinking of power because he invited him to be her best man. The disappointment comes in inverse proportion to the admiration that people had for him”, pointed out Flávio in a possible reference to the imbroglio involving the former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro and the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP). “Traitor is one who, by action or omission, interferes with the Federal Police. In a conservative government, there was a superior orientation to make it difficult to obtain firearms so that people could exercise their right to self-defense, of a president who was elected with that flag, of the right to life. A traitor is someone who tries to put people who defend abortion into the government, who does not respect the voter who chose the victorious flags of 2018. A traitor is someone who has not taken the necessary steps to find out who ordered the killing of Jair Bolsonaro”, declared the congressman, who did not quote the recipient of your indirect.

Zero Um continued to defend the journey of his father’s hero to the presidency and recalled that the PSDB, which will release the governor João Doria (PSDB), Bolsonaro’s disaffected candidate, lost four consecutive elections to the Workers’ Party (PT). “The person who won the PT after four consecutive defeats by the PSDB in presidential elections. The person who, according to research institutes, lost to everyone in the second round, but won the PSL, with 7 seconds of television. Without money, he helped build a caucus of 52 federal deputies and four senators,” quoted Flávio. He even indirectly mentioned the former president squid (PT), imprisoned between 2018 and 2019 under the Car Wash Operation. “And they still want to make us believe that an ex-convict, arrested for robbing the Brazilian people, is at the forefront of research despite the exceptional work the government has done in the last two years. The farce is there, anyone who wants to fall will fall”, he pointed out. “Together we are going to defeat the virus, we are going to defeat any traitor and any thief with nine fingers for the good of our Brazil”, concluded the senator.