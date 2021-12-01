Flu cases fill health facilities and patients wait on the floor; vaccination to be resumed in the afternoon | Rio de Janeiro

Health facilities in Rio de Janeiro spent the early hours of this Wednesday (1st) crowded because of the flu outbreak. Patients from various parts of the city say that they sought care with symptoms that are similar to those of Covid. In some cases, they even waited on the ground. However, according to tests by the Municipal Health Department, there is a prevalence of cases of flu syndrome.

On Tuesday (30), the state government said that there was an increase in demand of 400% for care for flu in Emergency Care Units (UPA) administered by the state.

“I was in a lot of pain, I’m pregnant. I had a fever of 43rd. It was chaos inside. I got a wheelchair and it was really bad. I went in alone, they didn’t let my husband in with me. It’s hard. Very full”, said the attendant Viviane da Silva.

At the Barra da Tijuca CER, in the West Zone of the city, patients came to wait lying on the floor. During the night, there was no pediatric care.

Flu outbreak fills UPAs in Rio

“I was lying on the floor because they didn’t have the thought of bringing a stretcher. After waiting for five hours, I got assistance”, said Gabrielle dos Santos.

Patients said they faced crowding in health facilities.

“The UPA is very full, things are serious. And I’m feeling a little shivering and my body is a little hot,” said Emerson dos Santos, a patient at the UPA in Tijuca.

In an interview with Bom Dia Rio on Tuesday, Health Secretary Alexandre Chieppe said that, in many cases, the UPAs are working on a full scale and the capacity is caused by an increase in the search for care.

Health Department says crowded hospitals do not represent an increase in Covid cases

According to the Municipal Health Department, full health facilities do not represent an increase in Covid cases. The folder claims that 9,000 tests are being carried out per week. In just the last three days, 12,000 tests for the detection of the coronavirus were carried out. The result of 99% of them was negative, which indicates the prevalence of flu in the city of Rio.

The state secretary of Health points out that most cases are mild.

“Most of the cases we are observing are mild, without major complications, but they already cause an increase of more than 400% in the number of people with flu-like illnesses treated at the Emergency Care Units of the State Health Department. it is a respiratory transmission virus”, said secretary Alexandre Chieppe.

1 of 2 Health unit crowded because of flu cases in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo Health unit crowded because of flu cases in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo

2 of 2 Patients lying on the floor in healthcare facilities in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo Patients lying on the floor in healthcare facilities in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo

Vaccination must be resumed

The flu vaccine ran out of most posts last Tuesday. During the night and dawn, about 200 thousand doses were sent to the state. Of these, 160,000 were destined for the capital.

The expectation of the Municipal Health Department of Rio is that these doses are distributed throughout the morning and vaccination is resumed at 2 pm.

According to infectologist Tânia Vergara, the recommendation is that the population continue to maintain hygiene care and use a mask.