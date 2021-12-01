Flu vaccination resumes in Rio after new doses arrive | Rio de Janeiro



To be vaccinated, bring your vaccination card, proof of residence and identity document, CPF or SUS card – Disclosure / PMN

Published 12/01/2021 07:51

Rio – Vaccination against flu began to be resumed this Wednesday in Rio. The State Health Department (SES) confirmed that it received the 200,000 immunizations donated by the government of Espírito Santo (ES), and that they will be distributed to throughout this morning, to the capital and 10 other cities that requested the sending of doses against Influenza.

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), some vaccination posts already start immunization against the flu in the morning, but the expectation is that everyone will be vaccinating up to 2 pm.

The flu vaccination had been suspended late this Tuesday morning. The SES stated that, in the last seven days, there was a 400% increase in flu syndromes in state UPAs. The Influenza virus positivity rate rose from 7%, between November 16 and 22, to 41%, between November 23 and 28. Data are collected from RT-PCR tests analyzed by the Central Public Health Laboratory Noel Nutels (Lacen RJ).

Last week, in view of the outbreak of Influenza identified in Rio, the Municipal Health Department held a ‘D-Day’ of vaccination against the flu. The campaign applied doses to 67 thousand cariocas in a single day. Although the vaccine is available to the population, priority groups deserve greater attention. They are: children aged 6 months to under 6 years, pregnant women, postpartum women (women who gave birth less than 45 days ago), people with comorbidities, compromised immune systems, and those aged 60 years or over.

Meeting with the Ministry of Health

Governor Cláudio Castro will propose a meeting with Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga to deal with the flu outbreak in Rio. Castro traveled to Brasília, this Tuesday, to monitor President Jair Bolsonaro’s affiliation with the Liberal Party (PL) . According to the press office of the state government, there was no possibility of an agenda with Queiroga.

The proposal of the meeting will be formalized through the State Department of Health (SES), which should happen in the coming days.