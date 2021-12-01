Flu vaccination suspended in Rio due to lack of doses | Rio de Janeiro



Flu vaccinations in TijucaMarcos Porto / O Dia Agency

Rio – The Municipal Health Department of Rio informed, late this Tuesday morning (30), that vaccination against flu is suspended in Rio. The reason is the lack of doses. The state government receives this Tuesday a donation of 200 thousand doses coming from the state of Espírito Santo. The shipment must supply the municipal posts, and the forecast is that the campaign will be resumed on Wednesday (1st), from noon.

The suspension of the campaign comes amid an outbreak of Influenza in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. The State Health Department stated that, in the last seven days, there was a 400% increase in flu-like illnesses in state UPAs. The Influenza virus positivity rate rose from 7%, between November 16 and 22, to 41%, between November 23 and 28. Data are collected from RT-PCR tests analyzed by the Central Public Health Laboratory Noel Nutels (Lacen RJ).

In a note, the SES said that the flu vaccination was open to the entire population “until stocks are exhausted”. Since the beginning of the campaign, just over 4.4 million people have been vaccinated in the state. But of that number, only 58.4% of the campaign’s target audience received the dose.

Last week, in view of the outbreak of Influenza identified in Rio, the Municipal Health Department held a ‘D-Day’ of vaccination against the flu. The campaign applied doses to 67 thousand cariocas in a single day. Although the vaccine is available to the population, priority groups deserve greater attention. They are: children aged 6 months to under 6 years, pregnant women, postpartum women (women who gave birth less than 45 days ago), people with comorbidities, compromised immune systems, and those aged 60 years or over.