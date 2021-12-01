Focus of Omicron Variant, South Africa May Make Coronavirus Vaccination Mandatory | World

One of the main issues among South Africans today is the obligatory use of the vaccine against the coronavirus, considered by the government, as President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a TV speech on Sunday (28). In the country where a third of health professionals have not yet been vaccinated – and seem not to want to be immunized, according to the South African medical association –, some are already questioning the legality of this eventual requirement.

The discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, with a large number of mutations that make it potentially more transmissible than delta, and probably more resistant to vaccines, directly impacts South Africans. President Ramaphosa has criticized countries that have closed their borders to travelers from South Africa and its neighbors. He received support from the World Health Organization (WHO), which also considered the measure premature.

So far, only the United Kingdom, the first to ban flights from countries in the south of the African continent, has announced the resumption of service. Two airlines are expected to return to these routes soon, but with restrictions. For now, only British citizens, Irish citizens or those residing in “Queen Lands” will be able to board, but they will have to be quarantined for 10 days at a hotel appointed by the government.

According to the South African president, 35.6% of the population was fully vaccinated. On the streets and in discussions on social media, the atmosphere is one of indignation, as Europe is currently the epicenter of the pandemic and the number of new daily cases in the bloc has been greater than for South Africans. Although, the same restrictive measures were not taken against European countries. This sense of exclusion and injustice prevails in South Africa..

This Monday (29), Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged 1 billion doses of anti-covid vaccines to African countries, 600 million of which in the form of bottle donations and another 400 million from other sources, such as investments in production units. It remains to be seen how the acceptance will be.: In countries like Zimbabwe, which also received a donation of vaccines from China, part of the population specifically rejected the Chinese immunizing agent because they were suspicious of its effectiveness and protested against the country where the coronavirus emerged.

Retained Brazilians The Brazilian embassy in Pretoria and the consulate general in Cape Town are trying to arrange for the 230 Brazilians who are held in South Africa to board. More than half (70%) are in Cape Town. Over the weekend, a Brazilian who checked his baggage but was prevented by the airline from boarding.

Brazilians and Brazilian residents can enter the country and there is no reason for airlines to prevent their departures, according to the statement from the embassy and the consulate. The Brazilian restrictions are for foreigners who were in South Africa in the last 14 days.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla reinforced at a press conference, along with experts, that the origin of the omicron variant is still unknown. As the country prepares for the fourth wave of infections, which appears to be starting with the increase in the number of cases in recent days, the government reinforces recommendations on the use of masks and even greater care during the holiday period. . This is the season for music festivals in the country, especially around Cape Town – events that usually take place in remote areas, with difficult monitoring.

Relaxation in prevention measures

The curfew, between midnight and 4 am, remains in effect across the country. Under current rules, gatherings of more than 750 people indoors and 2,000 people in open spaces are prohibited.

In small venues, the authorized audience is reduced to 50% of the room capacity. The use of masks is still mandatory, although in practice they are not always used as they should.

In Cape Town, for example, it is common to see people with masks around their necks or arms on the streets, especially in bars, which on weekends were once again full until around 11pm. But in malls, security guards usually charge customers for the use of protection.

The infectious diseases specialist Salim Abdool Karim estimates that, by the end of this week, South Africa will return to register around 10,000 new cases a day, due to the rate of increase in infections and the high number of mutations in the omicron variant. The majority of new cases have been registered in Gauteng province, which is home to the city of Johannesburg and the country’s capital, Pretoria. According to authorities, about 80% of patients who have been admitted to hospitals in Gauteng province have not been vaccinated.

In all, 25,448,767 doses of vaccines have been administered in South Africa. Covid-19 has so far killed 89,822 people in the country since the beginning of the epidemic. Currently, there are 24,418 infected people undergoing treatment. The data are based on information from 408 public hospitals and 258 private facilities in the nine South African provinces.