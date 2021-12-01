Former Globo Esporte presenter Ivan Moré cries when reporting the robbery

Former Globo presenter Ivan Moré cried when reporting an armed robbery suffered last weekend in São Paulo (SP). Accompanied by his children, the journalist says he was “caught off guard” when he was approached by criminals.

“Unfortunately, something happened that had never happened here with me in São Paulo. I was robbed at gunpoint,” said Moré. “They took everything. My phone, glasses, watch, chain.”

“I was caught off guard, as I was putting my children in the back of the car. I planned a special day, but unfortunately it didn’t go the way I expected,” he added, moved.

Ivan Moré also thanked that nothing serious had happened to him and his children. “You have to try to see these situations from the point of view of the half-full glass. I’m grateful that nothing happened. It was a tense day, unfortunately.”

The journalist worked as a reporter and presenter for Globo from 2004 to 2019. In March of this year, Moré filed a labor lawsuit against the station, claiming recognition of an employment relationship and payment of labor rights.

At Globo, he acted as PJ (Legal Person) and had a contract for the provision of services between companies.