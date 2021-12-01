Former Islamic State member passes out on life sentence for chaining child in the sun and letting her die of thirst | World

A German court sentenced to life imprisonment a former member of the organization “Islamic State” (EI), found guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity for the murder of a 5-year-old girl in 2015.

The sentence was announced this Tuesday (30) by the Superior Regional Court in Frankfurt. The case was the first in the world to rule on whether a former member of the jihadist organization played a role in the attempted genocide of the Yazidi religious minority.

The process had to be suspended briefly. because the 29-year-old defendant Taha al-J. fainted when the verdict was read aloud in court..

The prosecution’s indictment links Taha to death of a 5-year-old girl from dehydration in 2015. The defendant’s wife, Jennifer W., was sentenced to ten years in prison in October for complicity and passivity in letting the child die of thirst in the scorching Iraqi heat.

Prosecutors alleged that Taha purchased a Yazidi woman and her 5-year-old daughter as slaves at an “Islamic State” base in Syria in 2015. The two had been detained by ISIS militants in northern Iraq in early August 2014. they had already been “sold and resold several times as slaves” by the group.

The defendant took the woman and her daughter to their home in the Iraqi city of Fallujah, where he and his wife forced them to “take care of the house and live by strict Islamic rules.” According to the prosecution, the couple also reportedly fed insufficient food and regularly beat them.

Prosecutors reported that at the end of 2015 Taha chained the girl to a window bar and left the child exposed to the sun on a day when the temperature reached 50 degrees Celsius. The punishment would have been meted out because the girl wet the bed.

The child’s mother, Nora T., who survived captivity, testified at the Frankfurt trial.

Taha al-J. was detained in Greece in May 2019 under a German arrest warrant and transferred to Germany in October. His trial – the first against a former ISIS terrorist to deal with the genocide committed by the jihadists against the Yazidis – attracted international attention.

Why was the case in process in Germany?

The fact that the case is being carried out by a German court is due to the legal principle of universal jurisdiction. This regulation allows German prosecutors and courts to investigate the cases, even if the alleged crime was not committed in Germany and neither the alleged perpetrator nor the victim are German citizens.

In the case of Taha al-J. There’s another unusual feature: the Iraqi wasn’t even on German soil when he was arrested. The German federal prosecutor ordered him to be arrested in Greece and extradited to Germany.

For international law expert Alexander Schwarz, the Frankfurt trial demonstrates “Germany’s willingness to actually prosecute crimes against international law around the world and not limit itself to national borders”.

The Taha al-J trials. and Jennifer W. are of enormous importance, not just for Nora T., but for the Yazidis in general. The jihadist organization “Islamic State” labeled the Yazidis “infidels” and “devil worshipers” – and in 2014 it systematically persecuted them.

According to United Nations estimates, 7,000 Yazidi women and children were enslaved and sold by ISIS – many are still missing.

For Nora T., all that is left of her family is a child. She lives with him in a secret location in Germany, under a witness protection program. Nora T. has been supported by human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and legal representation by German lawyer Natalie von Wistinghausen.

How could the girl’s death be genocide? The answer: if it is possible to prove that the form of Taha al-J. Treating Nora T. and her daughter were part of an ISIS plan to destroy the Yazidi religious community.

“Genocide is the most serious crime under international law. But at the same time, genocide is the most difficult crime to prove,” Schwarz said in an interview with DW. “This is because it is necessary to prove that the suspect had the intention […] you need to prove that he was really subjectively interested in destroying the Yazidi religious community.”

The need to prove intent made the case particularly complicated.

“Evidently, there was no explicit explanation in the evidence. We don’t have entries in his diary, we don’t have public statements in which he spoke about the destruction of the Yazidis,” Schwarz said. “The court has the complicated task of deducing from his actions that he was interested in precisely this destruction.”

But, obviously, it’s difficult to get inside the defendant’s mind and determine his motives. Almost nothing is known about the 29-year-old man, not even his exact role in “Islamic State”.

The defense tried to distance its client as much as possible from the genocidal campaign organized by the “Islamic State” against the Yazidis and argued that the girl’s mother was merely a domestic servant. The child’s death could also be due to a preexisting illness. Children in Iraq are used to high temperatures.

“The child’s death was a terrible accident, something he certainly didn’t want,” the defense attorney said, according to the German news agency DPA.

Murder trial without a body

The accident theory is supported by the fact that Taha al-J. he took the Yazidi girl directly to a local hospital. The defense even raised the question of whether the child had actually died.

In May, citing a Fallujah hospital worker and a distant uncle of the defendant, the defense told the Frankfurt court that the girl was treated at the hospital for a week. Then an IS man would have taken her away. The defense said the child currently lives in Idlib, in northern Syria, although he admitted it was difficult to obtain evidence.

These details demonstrate how difficult and complex it is to conduct trials of this magnitude away from the crime scene. German prosecutors’ prosecutors have examined and collected evidence of crimes against international law committed by ISIS for years in what is known as structural investigations.