Forza Horizon 5: player banned for 8,000 years for sensual arts

Last Wednesday (24), Reddit user git-regret shared a very unusual situation: he was banned for 8,000 years from Forza Horizon 5 for creating art on cars using famous female characters.

“I didn’t share any free candy, General Lee, profanity or 420. Just a few anime/comic book characters. We’re talking dressed up characters. Literally more modest than magazine covers at stores, or posters at Walmart. I didn’t get any notice, no seven or 30 day ban. I’ve never been banned from any game. The first indication that something was wrong was when I put a car up for auction shortly after reaching Legendary Painter status. The player tag was banned. But not only from the auction. I’ve been banned from all online features of the game,” explained grit-regret in his post.

The player also noted that this was not an isolated case, and that several designers were also punishing the same type within the franchise’s games, without being able to appeal or discover the specific reason.

And despite being upset for having bought the premium edition of the title and having lost the chance to complete it because he was no longer able to acquire the necessary points online, the user stated that he created the publication as a way to warn other people not to go through the same problem as him. “My fate is sealed. There is no appeals process and no way of knowing what specifically triggered it. I just wanted to let everyone know the standards have changed.”

Forza Horizon 5 is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC

