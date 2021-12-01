França wants Alckmin in PSB, but decision depends on toucan not running for State – Politics

The former governor of São Paulo marcio france he stated this Tuesday, 30, that the outcome of the PSDB’s caucuses, which elected the governor João Doria as president of the party, he must anticipate the decision of Geraldo Alckmin to leave the acronym. “There’s nothing right where he’s going,” he said in a conversation with journalists after an event held by the São Paulo Hospitals, Clinics and Laboratories Union (Sindhosp). “It is of interest to the PSB, I have already invited it several times”, he concluded. He also bets that the toucan leaves the PSDB this week.

Former governor Geraldo Alckmin has been remembered as a possible name to compose a slate with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in dispute to Planalto next year. For France, the choice of Alckmin’s party will depend on whether the toucan decides to continue in the presidential race or whether he seeks the government of the State of São Paulo. “It is normal that if he runs for the government (of São Paulo), he goes to the PSD”, said França, who positions himself as a pre-candidate for the State.

Datafolha’s most recent survey indicated that Alckmin is a strong name for the state government. The toucan leads the voting intentions of São Paulo with 26%, followed by Fernando Haddad (17%) and France (15%), technically tied. França was Alckmin’s deputy in the toucan’s last term in the government of São Paulo, between 2015 and 2018, and became governor after he left office to dispute the Planalto in 2018.

Sindhosp’s event brought together pre-candidates for the government of São Paulo in recent weeks, including Alckmin and Haddad. At the time, the toucan did not confirm which position he intended to run for, but he did not rule out the possibility of running for the state.

Asked about a possible Alckmin-Lula ticket, França defended that the toucan could interfere with the election results, even suggesting a possible victory in the first round, but did not link the invitation to the party to the platform with the PT on the national stage.

At the event, França criticized the administration of current governor João Doria, to whom he lost the election in the second round in 2018. “(Over the last three years) we have backed down in several areas, specifically in the medical area. There is no public example of management, except in the vaccine, that has been sensational. That’s why our numbers are bad. If the country is bad, São Paulo is the bad within the bad.”

As with Alckmin’s participation, France also criticized the increase in taxes in the state. In January of this year, the Court banned the increase in taxes to hospitals defended by the current governor.

France also pointed out that it does not agree with the current model of the cap, which limits government spending. According to him, the format does not fit at a time when people leave their jobs and start to demand even more public services.