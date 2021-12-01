From promise to uncertainty, Jean Pyerre leaves Grêmio as an alternative to improve his career | Guild

Jean Pyerre always attracted attention backstage at Grêmio. From the youth teams onwards, he was seen as a player with differentiated talent and a hope for the club’s future. But after three years in the main group and a lot of oscillation, the midfielder ended up removed from the squad and will try to rebuild his career away from home, in another context.

Alavés, from the first division of Spain, has a situation very well underway with Grêmio on loan, already with a formal proposal. Fluminense is also interested in hiring – the carioca tricolor had already tried it during the season, like the Spaniards. But he hasn’t made an offer yet.

The fact is that Jean Pyerre’s career sequence will be far from Tricolor. The midfielder’s relationship with the club goes back to the Training School, but it has become troubled in recent years. The player was constantly charged by the crowd for his posture and performance.

And the exit is not exactly seen as a problem, either for the club or for the player. As found the gee, The experience away from Grêmio is considered a new possibility for Jean Pyerre to mature off the field. Leaving your natural stronghold, where you grew up and have many friendships, which can eventually detract from your focus.

1 of 1 Jean Pyerre was removed and must be traded by Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Jean Pyerre was removed and must be traded by Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

The version even found an echo in the Grêmio board. Amid praise for Jean Pyerre’s talent and criticism for his production on the field, soccer runner-up Denis Abrahão even said at a press conference that “suddenly Jean needs a way out”.

– Jean Pyerre was not in the mood, he didn’t want to play. The coach had already moved away to improve and did not improve. He is not guilty, we are – said Abraham.

Even after Renato left, with whom he had a relationship of ups and downs, Jean Pyerre was unable to engage in regular performances. He started as a starter with Vagner Mancini, for example, but as happened with Tiago Nunes and Felipão, he lost the spot.

With Renato, he took over the title during Luan’s bad phase and spent a period as the owner of the position, at the best moment for the club, in 2019. However, the coach repeatedly sought reinforcements for the role, not least because Jean had a muscle injury serious and was injured for a long period.

In 2020, he alternated between starting and reserve teams and went through a period of personal difficulties. The father was hospitalized for a long period on account of Covid-19, which shook the midfielder.

As early as 2021, Felipão, at the beginning of his work at Grêmio, had promised to give the midfielder a tougher face. Mancini also arrived with the speech that he would try to recover the player, but it didn’t take long to leave him out of the list of related for the matches.