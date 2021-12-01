Front camera that never turns off will exist with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm’s new processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, will enable the next high-end cell phones to have a controversial feature: camera aways-on. This means the device’s front camera will always keep an eye on everything you do, just as it is with voice assistants.

Despite sounding invasive, Qualcomm defends that Artificial Intelligence will be an ally of the tool, which will be able to see when someone is standing behind the user and automatically block notification previews or even black screen so that the content is protected from snooping .

Camera aways-on can reach top-of-the-line cell phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The manufacturer shows concern with user data and claims that the images will not be saved, but rather used to facilitate routine activities and allow for new features that do not need to be activated by touch.

When someone takes the cell phone from the user’s hand, for example, the camera sensor will notice that his face is no longer showing there and will automatically block the device. In this specific case, this can be a positive thing for those who live in cities like São Paulo and suffer from the increase in the number of unlocked cell phone robberies to access bank apps.

When the user leaves the phone the screen may be automatically locked

Remember that, for now, this is just a possibility that Qualcomm offers cell phone manufacturers, which may or may not adopt the feature in their future devices.

* The journalist traveled to Hawaii at the invitation of Qualcomm.