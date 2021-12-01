Full of base kids, Palmeiras plays well and beats Cuiabá away from home in the 2021 Brasileirão

In departure valid by 36th round of the Brasileirão 2021, Palmeiras beat Cuiabá by scoring 3-1 at Arena Pantanal. With the result, Verdão reached 62 points and is in third place in the table. Dourado is in 15th place, with 43 points and continues fighting to escape relegation.

Palmeiras opens the scoreboard early with Cuiabá’s defensive failure



Early in the game, it was visible that, despite several players who usually do not have opportunities as a starter, Palmeiras was more connected. The attack formed by youngsters left the team with a lot of movement and that’s how Alviverde opened the scoring, after a ball pitched by Gustavo Garcia to the speed of Gabriel Silva, who had the failure of Walter and Paulão, to score the first goal of the match.

With the advantage, Palmeiras continued betting on counterattacks and defending themselves with a line of five in defense, very difficult to be surpassed. Cuiabá couldn’t find any other way to get close to the goal other than shots from afar, as the ball couldn’t penetrate the great area of ​​Palmeira.

Palmeiras controls the game and impedes the offensive actions of Cuiabá



Despite having more the ball, Dourado didn’t take so much danger to the goal by Vinícius Silvestre and who controlled the game was Palmeiras, scaring more in the chances they created.

With a very well set up defense, Verdão continued to bet on counterattacking and that’s how they got to 2-0, finding a hole in the middle of Cuiabá and counting on Giovani’s speed to bring the ball close to the area and kick low , no chances for Walter’s defense.

With the goal of former Palmeiras Alan Empereur, after a corner kick, Cuiabá started to enjoy the game more and nearly equalized in the next move, in a shot that stopped the goalkeeper Vinícius, but the game changed just before the break, but with Cuiabá enjoying the game a little more.

Palmeiras continues to control the game, but Cuiabá threatens more



The beginning of the second half followed the tone of the initial stage, with Palmeiras defending themselves well and working on possession when they had it. The difference was that the main team started to attack more and thus finish with more danger. Jorginho promoted the entry of Elton and made Dourado even more offensive.

The main opportunities came from crosses from the right and quick tables down the middle, getting the defense of Palmeiras often messed up and managing to get there more easily, with six shots in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

Needing the result, Cuiabá was visibly tired on the field

As time went by in the second half, Dourado’s forwards wore out and the number of chances began to decrease, mainly due to the strong defensive application of Palmeiras defenders, who took advantage of the opportunity as starters in the three-time champion team in America.

Palmeiras continued to bet on the counterattacks and let the home team go up to the attack, trying to find spaces in the defense. Cuiabá continued creating, but without finishing as much as before. The defense alviverde won most of the duels and soon triggered the attackers to try to fit a counter-attack and kill the game in the Arena Pantanal for good.

In the final stretch of the game, Cuiabá went all out for Palmeiras and forced goalkeeper Vinícius Silvestre to make a beautiful save to ensure Verdão’s victory away from home, which was sealed with a great goal by Gabriel Veron to close the score and let the Palmeiras fans celebrate.

In the next game, Cuiabá will visit Athletico-PR, on 12/3, at 19:00, in a game valid for the 35th round. Palmeiras, on the other hand, will also visit Athletico-PR, but for the 37th round, on 12/06, at 19:00.

Datasheet

CUIABÁ 1 x 3 PALM TREES

Local: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá-MT

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior – PR

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva – FIFA/GO and Sidmar dos Santos Meurer – PR

VAR: Rodolpho Toski Marques – FIFA/PR, Jefferson Cleiton Piva da Silva – PR and Vidal Cordeiro Lopes – BA.

Public: 27,500 fans

Yellow cards: Rafael Gava, Uendel and Pepê (CUI); Gabriel Veron X2 and Gustavo Garcia (PAL)

Red cards: João Martins and Gabriel Veron (PAL)

Goals: Gabriel Silva (03’/1ºT) (0-1); Giovani (29’/1ºT) (0-2); Alan Empereur (36’/1ºT) (1-2) and Gabriel Veron (45’/2ºT) (1-3)

CUIABÁ: Walter; João Lucas, Alan Empereur, Paulão and Uendel (Lucas Hernández, 00’/2ºT); Max (Felipe Marques, 00’/2ºT), Pepê (Jonathan Cafu, 20’/2ºT), Rafael Gava (Yesus Cabrera, 27’/2ºT) and Camilo; Clayson and Jenison (Elton, 11’/2ºT). Technician: Jorge.

PALM TREES: Vinicius Silvestre; Michel, Benjamin Kuscevic and Renan; Gustavo Garcia (Lucas Freitas, 40’/2ºT), Gabriel Menino (Fabinho, 35’/2ºT), Matheus Fernandes (Pedro Bicalho, 35’/2ºT) and Victor Luis (Vanderlan, 00’/2ºT); Gabriel Veron, Gabriel Silva and Giovani (Kevin, 27’/2ºT). Technician: João Martins.