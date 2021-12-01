Future Ibovespa recovers in the first trading session of December; Precatory in the Senate and omicron variant follow on radar

(Getty)

SAO PAULO – Ibovespa futures starts the month of December on a high, following the performance of the pre-market in New York and the stock exchanges in Europe. The reasons that made the indexes retreat in the last days, however, remain. There is still a lot of uncertainty about the new variant of Covid-19, omicron, as its degree of transmissibility and resistance to vaccines. Today, however, investors are optimistic about that, at least for the first few trades of the day and until news emerges to indicate otherwise.

The Adolfo Lutz Institute, in São Paulo, confirmed the first two cases of the variant in Latin America. With the information, the government of São Paulo requested a new study on the risks of allowing the use of masks outdoors, a measure expected to take effect from the 11th.

Read more: US plans to tighten travel rules to combat microns

Markets yesterday gave in to fears of the pandemic and were also impacted by the talk of the chairman United States Central Bank, Jerome Powell, on accelerating the withdrawal of stimulus in the country. Since the pandemic began, the monetary authority has been buying billions of dollars in Treasury bonds daily to heat up the economy. The Federal Reserve has already cut purchases in November and may accelerate the tapering this month, as Powell signaled.

Here, the vote is scheduled for today, by the Plenary of the Senate, of the PEC of Precatórios in the plenary. The government is still negotiating changes to guarantee a scoreboard with a margin that ensures the necessary quorum to approve the text, that is, 49 favorable votes in two rounds.

The president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), announced that the PEC will be the first item on the plenary’s agenda, before the vote on the nominations of authorities. The session, however, should only start after the meeting of former minister André Mendonça, appointed to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ). With radar delays, Pacheco also included the PEC in tomorrow’s agenda (2).

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution aims to make room in the 2022 Budget, postponing the payment of judicial debts of the Union, the precatório. Thus, the government could pay the Auxílio-Brasil of R$ 400 without breaking the Spending Cap, a measure that at first encountered resistance in the market, but today is considered an alternative considered “less worse” in terms of fiscal risks.

The risk rating agency S&P Global reaffirmed the rating in Brazil’s foreign currency in BB-, while the outlook for the country’s note is stable. According to the agency, spending pressures and high interest burdens are likely to result in slow fiscal consolidation, with net general government debt trending to 75% of GDP by 2024.

Thus, S&P’s assessment is that the government will gradually stabilize its recent public debt growth. The statement highlights that Brazil has recovered faster than expected from the covid-19 crisis in 2020, but that the country’s growth prospects are moderate.

At 9:12 am (Eastern time), the Ibovespa futures for December traded up 1.04% to 103,655 points.

The commercial dollar opened in fall and retreats 0.11% to BRL 5.603 on purchase and BRL 5.604 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in January 2022 trades at a drop of 0.6% to R$5.623

In the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 rises two basis points to 11.80%; DI for January 2025 operates stable at 11.40%; and the DI for January 2027, also stable, is trading at a rate of 11.31%.

In New York, futures indexes recover a good part of the score lost the day before. Dow Jones futures advance 0.92%; S&P futures up 1.26% and Nasdaq futures up 1.45%.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all the main sectors of 17 European countries, rose 0.6%, with a positive highlight for the travel and leisure sectors and negative for the domestic goods sectors.

The main Asian stock markets closed higher on Wednesday, with a positive highlight for Kospi, from South Korea, with a rise of 2.14%. On Tuesday, the indices also suffered losses due to fears about the omicron variant. Risk aversion virtually ignored China’s good official manufacturing PMI, which came in above 50 points, beating expectations.

This Wednesday, the Caixin/Markit Purchasing Manager’s Index of industrial activity in China was released, which scored 49.9 points in November, compared to 50.6 points in October. Any plateau above 50 points indicates expansion; below, retraction.

In the segment of commodities, the price of iron ore on the Chinese Dalian stock exchange rose 1.63%. Oil prices also advance: a barrel of Brent crude is trading up 4.67% at $72.46; and the WTI rises 4.35% to US$ 69.08.

corporate radar

The corporate news this Wednesday (1st) highlights that Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) has completed the sale of the Landulpho Alves (RLAM) refinery for US$ 1.8 billion.

Inspirali, subsidiary of Ânima (ANIM3) signed a contract for the acquisition of 51% of IBCMED, a digital platform for the postgraduate training of health professionals.

Blau (BLAU3) approved the distribution of interest on equity in the amount of R$0.122 per share, for a total amount of R$22.01 million.

Dasa (DASA3), in turn, informed that the acquisition of HBA – Medical and Hospital Assistance for R$ 850 million was completed.

Petrobras

Petrobras concluded yesterday (30) the sale of the Landulpho Alves (RLAM) refinery and its logistics assets in Bahia to MC Brazil Downstream Participações, a company in the Mubadala Capital group, for US$ 1.8 billion.

The value of the operation corresponds to approximately R$ 10.1 billion, an amount that reflects the purchase price of US$ 1.65 billion, preliminarily adjusted due to monetary correction and changes in working capital, net debt and investments up to the closing of the transaction.

The contract also provides for a final adjustment to the acquisition price, which is expected to be determined in the coming months. The refinery is the first among eight being sold by Petrobras to have the process completed.

anima

Ânima signed, this Tuesday (30), through its subsidiary Inspirali, a contract for the acquisition of 51% of IBCMED, a digital platform for the postgraduate training of health professionals. The transaction value is R$10.0 million.

The company also signed an option to acquire the entire stake in the company by the end of 2026.

Dasa

Dasa informed that the acquisition of HBA – Medical and Hospital Assistance by the subsidiary Ímpar Serviços Hospitalares, for the amount of R$ 850 million, was completed.

finds

Localiza says there is no definition of Cade’s requirements on operations involving Unidas.

Copel

Copel (CPLE6) concluded yesterday (30) the acquisition of the Vilas Wind Farm, in the amount of R$ 1.086 billion, and the project has long-term financing, with maturities until 2040, contracted with Banco do Nordeste (BNB).

Hospital Care Caledonia

Hospital Care Caledonia (HCAR3) completed the acquisition of 60% of the shares of Hospital Policlínica Cascavel. The value of the transaction was not revealed.

Drogasil streak (RADL3)

Raia Drogasil (RADL3) will pay R$ 50 million in earnings next Wednesday (8). The company informed that the payment of Interest on Equity in the total gross amount of R$50 million approved in June, will be carried out on December 8, 2021.

Pharmaceutical Blau

Blau approved the distribution of Interest on Equity (JCP) in the amount of R$0.122 per share, totaling R$22.01 million. Payment is due on December 15th.

The shareholding position on December 3rd will be entitled to the earnings.

camil

Camil (CAML3) announced that it will build a new thermoelectric plant powered by rice husk biomass.

The new facility is scheduled to start operating in 2023. The company intends to build the plant with R$ 150 million raised in its first issue of debentures.

sanitation auctions

This December, there will be a sequence of auctions for basic sanitation, which could move R$ 8.3 billion in investments.

The main projects are in Alagoas – blocks B and C – and in Rio de Janeiro – block 3, which should attract major operators in the sector.

Gerdau and Gerdau Metallurgy

Gerdau (GGBR4) and Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU4) inform that the stages of the corporate reorganization involving the Mexican subsidiary Sidertúl have been completed.

As a result of the transaction, Gerdau indirectly holds a 75% stake in Gerdau Corsa’s share capital, maintaining shared control of Gerdau Corsa with the Córdova Group.

embraer

Embraer (EMBR3) informed that the shareholders’ meeting approved the partial spin-off of Yaborã, with incorporation of the spun-off portion by the company. The operation is effective from January 1, 2022.

CCR

This Tuesday (30) CCR (CCRO3) approved the 4th issue of commercial promissory notes, in the amount of R$ 2.3 billion. Ally Alliar (AALR3) announced that Karla Maciel Dolabella will assume the company’s IR directorate with the resignation of Gabriel Rozenberg. Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

