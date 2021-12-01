Gabigol is surveyed by Premier League clubs, says portal

This Tuesday (30), the portal ’90min UK’, from England, reported that Flamengo striker Gabigol is considering a return to European football in the next transfer window, in January, and the Premier League could be the destination. Also according to information, the player attracted the interest of several foreign teams and has been surveyed. On the Flamengo side, according to TNT Sports poll, there is still no proposal.

As reported by the portal, the shirt 9 rubro-negro would like to return to Europe for another chance, especially in the year of the World Cup. Gabigol’s intention would be to be in the spotlight of international football to establish himself among those called up by Tite.

Polls have taken place from England, Germany, Spain, Italy and the Middle East. In the Premier League, according to ’90min UK’, the clubs interested are West Ham, Arsenal, Everton, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Other clubs mentioned were Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal, but the portal’s information is that the Premier League would be the player’s priority. However, any team that decides to submit a proposal to Flamengo must be willing to spend more than 30 million euros (about R$ 190 million, at the current price), since Gabigol has a link valid until December 2024.