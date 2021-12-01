Gabigol surrenders to Flamengo: “A religion” – Flamengo

Camisa 9 shoots at Flamengo’s second-placed artillery at Brasileirão and is one to match Michael

Flamengo added three more points in the table, secured at least second place and ended the ‘fast’ against Ceará. One of the protagonists, obviously, was Gabriel Barbosa, who scored the first goal in the 2-1 triumph – along with Matheuzinho, who closed the account for the rubro-negros. After coming back on top, Gabigol surrendered to Mais Querido on social media: “A religion, a passion with red and black colors”.

After opening the scoreboard, two minutes into the match, Gabigol celebrated the feat in the arms of the Rubro-Negra Nation – which, by the way, packed Maracanã after the hard blow of the biggest defeat in history, at Libertadores. The record of the moment was released by the idol on social media, with the following caption: “A religion, a passion with the colors red and black… To be Flemish is to be special, and 42 million people know how it is… The rest is history! Until the end”.

A religion, a passion with the colors red and black… To be Flemish is to be special, and 42 million people know how it is… The rest is history! Until the end ❤️‍🔥🖤 pic.twitter.com/vDfCzcl5Ib — Gabi (@gabigol) December 1, 2021

Gabigol reached 12 goals in 17 games played in the Brazilian Championship. With the feat, the shirt 9 is one goal away from reaching Michael, who is the top scorer of the red-black team in this edition of the points-running tournament. Bruno Henrique, aged 11, closes the top-3 of the team.

With Mauricinho until the end of the season, Flamengo returns to the field on Friday (03), at 20:00 (Brasilia time), in front of Sport. It should also be noted that with the triumph over Ceará, the distance to Atlético-MG shortened to eight points in the table. Postponing, thus, the title of Minas Gerais that was prepared for last Tuesday (30).