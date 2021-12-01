Galaxy Watch 4: the unbeatable smartwatch of the Android world, but with a twist | Analysis / Review

Announced at the beginning of last August along with Buds 2 – which we’ve already reviewed here, Galaxy Watch 4 hit the market in two versions: normal and Classic, under the proposal of being a considerable improvement over the previous generation and be another stepping stone for those who are building their brand ecosystem or for those who use Android and are looking for a quality smartwatch. But will the South Korean giant’s new smart watch deliver on its promises while maintaining the good reputation of previous versions? That’s what you see below in our full review.





economy and market

22 Nov



Samsung

18 Nov

build

At hand, we have the Watch 4 in its normal version, in size 44mm, in moss green color; which, in our opinion, is the prettiest among the three color options offered on the brand’s website. The watch’s design is very nice, featuring a circular aluminum case, silicone strap, Super AMOLED glass screen and just two buttons located on the right side. The entire finish is very well done and the impression that remains is, without a doubt, of great quality.

Offered in two sizes in this version, 40 and 44mm, and in two more sizes in its Classic version, 42 and 46mm, in addition to the case size, the only difference between the models is regarding the finish, which in the classic version is stainless steel – instead of the aluminum we have here, and the presence of the physical crown to use the watch’s functions, which is reserved for Classic. Otherwise, all internal components are the same. Both models also have ML-STD military certification to guarantee resistance, with IP68 protection for water and dust, Gorilla Glass glass screen, and resistance to 5 ATM, which guarantees the safety of use for bathing and swimming training.

Table of Contents Screen

Galaxy Wearable

Activity record Pros and cons

Screen In addition to the scratch-resistant glass, the 1.4-inch screen brings great colors, keeping what we saw in the previous generation, and a great pixel density, staying at around 454 ppi – a value higher than that seen on top-of-the-line smartphones from the brand itself .





The screen also has excellent brightness levels, which makes it easier to use the watch under direct sunlight, and the Always On feature, which keeps the display always active, bringing the smartwatch’s operation closer to that of an ordinary watch; something that might seem silly, but it adds to the convenience of not having to twirl your arm, tap on the screen or press the button to see the time all the time.

System

Although it doesn’t bring the physical crown like in the Classic version, it’s still possible to slide your fingertip near the edge of the screen to navigate between the watch’s main screens – but control can also be done in a common way, simply by swiping the menus to the side. The side buttons are primarily dedicated to returning to the home screen and returning to the previous menu, but they can also activate Samsung Pay and Bixby under an extended touch, or, in the case of the top button, open a specific function configured through the application when pressed twice.





Equipped with an Exynos W920 processor, 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage (which by the way, is twice as much as seen in the previous generation), the Watch 4’s embedded system runs smoothly, without any kind of crashes. It is the result of a partnership between Google and Samsung and is basically Google’s WearOS, running under the South Korean giant’s OneUI Watch 3.0 interface. Called WearOS by Samsung, the system not only replaces the famous TYZEN – present even in previous versions of the watch, but gratifyingly solves one of the main problems seen in past implementations: the integration with third-party applications. This is because it has the Play Store, which guarantees applications such as Spotify, Google Fit, Strava, MyFitnessPal and many others; all well optimized for the wearable.





You can even download your favorite Spotify playlist on your watch, connect your Bluetooth headphones to it, and do your physical activity listening to music without the need to have your smartphone close by or an active data connection (despite a version of Watch 4 with LTE will also be available for purchase).

integration

But if the partnership with Google yielded good results on the one hand, on the other hand it destroyed some bridges. Thanks to it, the watch no longer offers any kind of compatibility with the iPhone, since the app dedicated to Samsung wearables on the App Store doesn’t list the Galaxy Watch 4. And if this kind of incompatibility was to be expected – and even fair, given that Apple does the same with its watch, we assume we were surprised to notice a smartwatch impediment over non-Samsung Android devices.





Although the watch has all the built-in sensors to record the user’s ECG and blood pressure, these two features are only available to those who install the corresponding applications on their smartphone. The problem is that these apps are only available on the Galaxy Store, which is limited to Samsung smartphones and tablets. In other words, is there compatibility with Android devices of all brands? Yes, but all of the watch’s features only work if you also have a Galaxy. Even so, even those who do not have a branded smartphone can take advantage of the integration between the watch system and the smartphone system. When browsing Google Maps or playing music, for example, the watch will offer step-by-step navigation and playback controls on its own screen, without the need for the user to ask. In addition, it can allow controlling features of other branded products, such as a Galaxy Buds, controlling the ANC of the headphones.

Galaxy Wearable But those points aside, the Galaxy Wearable – which is compatible with any Android version greater than 6.0 (Marshmallow) – allows full Watch 4 configuration, allowing you to tweak virtually every feature and track battery and stored content , in addition to bringing a gigantic watchface store; many of these being completely customizable.

Galaxy Wearable (Samsung Gear) Developer: Samsung Electronics Co. Free of charge Size: 4.2 MB

BioActive Sensor

And if ECG and blood pressure were left out for non-Galaxy devices, all other features are still available. Once paired, the watch is able to take all the measurements we are used to seeing on other wearables of the same type, recording the wearer’s sleep data (including snoring), stress levels, steps and heart rate. But Watch 4 doesn’t stop there! Thanks to the new BioActive sensor, the watch allows the user to check their bioimpedance, closely following their fitness progress. The resource informs on the screen of the device itself the percentage of body fat, muscle mass, BMI and even the percentage of water in the body, in addition to the Basal Metabolism Rate (BMR); something hitherto unheard of for a smartwatch!





Under the promise of delivering the same data seen on an impedance scale, the entire measurement can be carried out very simply. Once activated, the watch will ask the user to touch the middle and ring fingers on the two side buttons, but without touching both hands. Thereafter, for 15 seconds, 2400 measurements will be carried out through the built-in sensors, delivering the cited data. Of course, this is all quite impressive, but it is worth noting that the information collected does not replace specialized medical equipment (which was to be expected). Anyway, they serve as a great entertainment for those who like to monitor their physical evolution closely and, more than that, as an alert for those who need to go to the doctor.

Activity record And as health is what matters, as it could not be left out, the Galaxy Watch 4 also brings a set of more than 80 types of physical activities for monitoring. Through Samsung Health, the user will be able to include in the watch activities menu modalities such as archery, badminton, ballet, sailing, burpee and many others; in addition to the already routine walking, outdoor running, cycling and swimming, all of which are accompanied by an independent internal GPS.





However, despite the huge number of modalities available, we noticed that there is no detailed capture of data for each specific activity. After jumping rope, for example, you won’t be able to see the amount of jumps given or the number of restarts, and you’re limited to tracking how long the activity lasted and your heart rate.

Drums

But with so many features, how long does the battery last? In our tests, after taking just under 2 hours to fully charge, the Galaxy Watch 4 was able to take about 36 hours away from the outlets. This, using the Always On feature of the display and activating the battery saving mode around 20% of charge remaining. Of course, having more autonomy would be a positive thing, especially when we see so many wearables out there with promises of reaching the 1 week mark or, at the most extreme, 1 month away from the charger. However, it is necessary to analyze if these devices have the same amount of functions as the Samsung smartwatch and, more than that, if they have the same processing capacity.





Here, it is still worth noting that Samsung offers the complete charging kit in the box, bringing not only the base to carry out the charge, but also the power adapter to fit on the wall. In addition, the smartwatch can also charge wirelessly through compatible devices, such as the brand’s smartphones with reverse charging or more modern charging bases, such as the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo.

It is worth it?

Sold, as mentioned, in two versions: normal and classic, in 4 different sizes and with units with LTE support (splitting the 4G plan of your device with the watch through e-sim), the Galaxy Watch 4 arrived in the Brazilian market at a lower price than seen in the previous generation’s premiere; which at the outset makes it a good proposition. As if that wasn’t enough, the smartwatch still brings one of the most complete sets for Android wearables, doing everything we’re used to seeing in other watches from other brands, but with the excellent addition of the BioActive sensor, which raises levels of body tracking to a new level.





But the smartwatch also has a downside. Undoubtedly, the “broken” integration with non-Galaxy devices, leaving out the ECG and blood pressure, is a negative point that should be considered by those who have an Android smartphone from another brand and are looking for a smart watch with these functions. Still, combining the excellent build quality, the design and the wide range of functions, it’s practically impossible not to recommend the Galaxy Watch 4 for anyone with an Android cell phone, even if it isn’t Samsung. In the Brazilian market, for the same R$1,500 currently charged for a model similar to the one we have on the wrist, there are no competitors that deliver the same set; since the Garmin VivoActive 4, which could be considered a direct competitor, figures at around R$ 1900 reais, and the Apple Watch Series 3 – which is not even compatible with Android, but comes close in price, does not have the same set of functionalities. Pros and cons