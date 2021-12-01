GDF awaits Ômicron’s investigation to answer Carnival

After the announcement by the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), this Tuesday (11/30), the Department of Culture and Creative Economy also confirmed the cancellation of all public parties to celebrate New Year’s Eve, which would take place on five stages decentralized, with the entry of the population that had completed the basic vaccination cycle.

On Tuesday, the Health Department said it was investigating whether a traveler from South Africa was infected by Ômicron. He landed in Guarulhos, on November 27, and then went to Brasília. Now, the GDF hopes to have more concrete information about the new variant in the capital to give an answer on whether or not Carnival will be held in 2022.

According to the Department of Culture, the demonstrations about Carnival “continue in sequence influenced by the consequences of the presence or not of the new variant Ômicron in the DF”.

“The only public development actions for Carnival at this time are notices for training and strengthening the parades of samba schools and traditional blocks for 2023”, said the folder, in a statement.

The advance of the Ômicron variant, of African origin, made mayors and governors across the country reassess the decision to promote concerts and other gatherings.

Salvador, São Luís and João Pessoa, on Monday (29/11), canceled the New Year’s Eve festivities. Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza and Goiânia had already announced that they would not promote the traditional event. Palmas and Teresina also confirmed to the metropolises that they won’t have the end-of-the-year parties.

The Health Department of the Federal District, through the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of the Federal District (Cievs-DF), informed this Tuesday (11/30), that it monitors a man from South Africa, who landed in Guarulhos on the 27th and then came to Brasília. The passenger’s test came back positive for Covid.

The flight is the same as the other confirmed case of Covid-19, identified in São Paulo.

The traveler, who is in the capital of the Republic, took a test to detect Sars-CoV-2 this Monday (29/11) at the Central Public Health Laboratory of the Federal District (Lacen-DF). The result was positive. This is a man aged between 40 and 49 years, who received three doses of vaccine against the new coronavirus. The individual remains asymptomatic and has been in isolation at home since arriving in the capital.

Lacen-DF has already started the analysis for the genetic sequencing of the sample in order to verify if the infection is caused by Ômicron, the new variant that emerged in South Africa and is considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) as high risk to the planet. The deadline for completing the exam is four days. The Cievs-DF remains monitoring the case.