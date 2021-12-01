GENERAL: Only critically ill (life-threatening) patients should seek the UPA, advises managers

The population of Patos de Minas complains about the delay in receiving care at the UPA (Emergency Service Unit). According to the Municipal Health Department, not all patients should go to the site. Minor conditions, such as indisposition, fever and colds, must be treated at health centers, available in the neighborhoods.

According to the supervisor of primary care, Mateus Lopes de Faria, the USFs (Family Health Units) are responsible for elective monitoring, such as chronic diseases and pregnancy, but are also able to receive patients with less severe symptoms, that is, those not life-threatening.

So stay tuned:

mild symptoms

Flu, dizziness, mild abdominal pain, malaise, conjunctivitis, fever, etc. Look for health posts.

severe symptoms

High blood pressure and fever, shortness of breath, severe pain and tests such as x-ray, electrocardiogram and other laboratory procedures. Search the UPA.

Medium complexity orthopedics

Medium complexity orthopedics, such as cuts, are attended directly at the Holy House of Mercy on Avenida Marabá, 901.

immediate risk to life

Serious accidents, respiratory and cardiac failure. Activate the SAMU at 192 or Fire Department, at 193.

The doctor, Mateus Lopes, explained that the priority of care at health centers takes into account the size of the symptom.

“The patient will be welcomed, will undergo a first visit with the nurse and will be guided as needed. Not all patients will be seen at that time or on the same day. If an immediate risk, such as an acute complaint, is identified, it will be attended to on the same day. On the other hand, that patient who has a long-standing complaint, three to six months, will perhaps be scheduled for specific, elective care”.

Four health posts work at different times, from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, and are located in the Padre Eustáquio, Sebastião Amorim, Nova Floresta and Jardim Itamarati neighborhoods.

The other units are open from 7:00 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, also from Monday to Friday. Click here and access the address and telephone list.

UPA of Patos de Minas

The Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of Patos de Minas, located in the Jardim Peluzzo neighborhood, is intended for urgent and emergency cases. The place is not intended for hospitalization, and it is recommended that the patient remain there, under observation, for a maximum of 24 hours.

According to the technical director, Sara Tatiana Menezes Rosa, due to the lack of vacancies at the Antônio Dias Regional Hospital (HRAD) and at the Santa Casa de Misericórdia, some patients spend up to 40 days at the site.

In the UPA building there are 12 clinical beds, five emergency beds, four pediatric beds and two isolation beds, all for observation. On Monday (30/11) there were about 37 hospitalized, part of which was on makeshift stretchers.

There are about 400 visits every day at the UPA, with a significant portion of mild symptoms that could be attended to at the clinics. The unit’s capacity is around 300 calls/day.

The UPA adopts the so-called Manchester Protocol to classify patients according to the severity of symptoms:

Also according to Sara Tatiana, there is a lack of doctors. There is a shortage of two pediatricians and three general practitioners. The Municipal Health Department tries to hire, but there is a lack of professionals in the market.

