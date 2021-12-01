Germany has the day with the most deaths for Covid-19 since February | World

Germany had this Wednesday (1) the daily record with the highest number of deaths by Covid-19 since February, with 446 deaths.

Hospitals said the country could have about 6,000 people in intensive care units by the end of December, more than last year.

The Robert Koch Institute, the agency responsible for fighting infectious diseases, has registered more than 67,000 cases of Covid-19.

The 7-day moving average of the infection rate, however, dropped from 452.2 infections per 100,000 people to 442.9 per 100,000 people.

The country’s government and regional governments have agreed to take stronger action to combat the fourth wave. The idea is to intensify the vaccination campaign and restrict contacts, especially among unvaccinated people.

Politicians have been criticized by scientists for taking too long to take action.

There are proposals such as forcing customers to show proof of vaccination to enter stores or limiting the number of people at large events.

Gernot Marx, president of the association of intensive care physicians, said the number of people in the ICU could be high even with the imposition of these measures.

Four people in the south of the country tested positive for the omicron variant, even though they were vaccinated.

Three had returned from a business trip to South Africa at the end of November, and the fourth is from the family of one of those infected. All had mild symptoms.

To date, 67.9% of the population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Our World in Data platform. Those who have received at least one dose are 70.7% of the population.