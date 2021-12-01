Germany has the highest number of covid deaths in 9 months – DW – 12/01/2021

Ravaged by the fourth wave of covid-19 in the country, Germany recorded this Wednesday (01/12) the highest daily number of deaths from the disease in nine months.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German state agency for disease control and prevention, reported 446 deaths, the highest since February 20, when 490 deaths were counted.

At the same time, after successive records, the incidence of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days dropped for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, to 442.9, after standing at 452.2 the day before. The highest rate since the start of the pandemic was recorded last Sunday (479.4).

However, as between infections and deaths from the disease elapses some time, the forecast is that deaths will still increase in the coming days. The number of covid-19 cases recorded within 24 hours reported by the RKI this Wednesday was 67,186.

Currently, the number of daily deaths is still less than half of what was recorded at the height of the second wave of covid-19 in the country, at the end of last year, although there are now many more infections. Experts say this is due to vaccination, which protects against severe cases of the disease.

It turns out that the percentage of people vaccinated is practically stagnant at around 68%, still well below the government’s target of 75%. Immunists face resistance from a significant portion of the population, despite efforts by the government and health agencies.

Scholz advocates mandatory vaccination

This Tuesday, the future federal chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, spoke out in favor of mandatory general vaccination and blamed the unvaccinated for the worsening health crisis.

Scholz told the Bild TV station that mandatory enforcement should start no later than early March next year. He stressed, however, that the final decision rests with the Parliament and defended that there is no party orientation for the vote, that is, that each parliamentarian votes according to his own conscience.

The statements came after a meeting between Scholz, acting federal chancellor Angela Merkel, and the heads of state governments. They agreed that new measures against covid-19 should be implemented in the coming days.

Leaders are expected to decide the details by Thursday. Among the measures to be adopted will be the imposition of contact restrictions for non-vaccinated people, stricter rules for large events and the permission only for people who have been vaccinated or recovered from the disease in a large part of the trade.

Several states have re-imposed restrictions on their own terms, but experts and politicians have been pushing for coordinated federal action to address the crisis.

“We need to save hospitals from collapse”

The president of the German Association of Intensive Care Medicine (DIVI), Gernot Marx, warned that the country could have 6,000 people with covid-19 in ICUs by Christmas, regardless of the measures now decided by the politicians.

The previous peak was 5,745 coronavirus-infected patients in ICUs on January 3rd. Since then, the number of intensive care beds has declined in the country due to a shortage of nurses.

“We need to save hospitals from collapsing,” Marx told broadcaster ZDF, urging the government to consider imposing a temporary lockdown.

Marx stated that there are no longer many beds available and that most patients with covid-19 in ICUs have not been vaccinated. Non-urgent surgeries should be postponed, he said.

omicron variant

Germany officially confirmed the country’s first two cases of the new, possibly more contagious, omicron variant of the coronavirus last Saturday. Both were registered in travelers who arrived from South Africa and who entered the country on November 24 through Munich airport.

In the meantime, authorities also reported that a person who tested positive for the omicron arrived at Frankfurt airport as early as 21 November. The patient, fully vaccinated, developed symptoms throughout the week and then tested positive.

Four more cases of omicron infection, possibly more contagious, were confirmed in the south of the country. Cases were detected in the state of Baden-Württemberg, and all four people were fully vaccinated against covid-19. Three of the four infected returned from a business trip to South Africa on November 26 and 27, and the fourth person is a family member of one of them. All four had moderate symptoms.

More than 20 countries have now detected the variant after it was first identified in southern Africa. Among them are Brazil and several in Europe, including, in addition to Germany, Belgium, Holland, United Kingdom and Italy.

lf (Reuters, DPA, AFP, ARD)