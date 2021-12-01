Germany Records Highest Daily Number of Covid-19 Deaths in 9 Months

Germany reported the highest number of deaths from coronaviruses since mid-February this Wednesday (01), when hospitals warned that the country could have 6,000 people in intensive care by Christmas, up from last winter’s peak.

The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s state infectious disease agency, reported 67,186 new cases on Wednesday, 302 more than the previous week, and 446 deaths – the highest daily number since Feb 18, bringing the total number of deaths to 101,790.

However, the seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 population dropped for a second day to 442.9 people, from 452.2 people on Tuesday.

Germany’s federal and regional governments agreed on Tuesday to take measures to contain the fourth wave of Covid-19, including stepping up the vaccination campaign and restricting contact, especially to unvaccinated people.

Already criticized by scientists for acting too late, the leaders agreed to make tough decisions on Thursday on proposals like forcing shoppers to show proof of vaccinations or recovery in stores and limiting the number of people at major events.

Gernot Marx, president of the DIVI association of intensive care, warned that the country could still have 6,000 people in intensive care by Christmas, regardless of measures now decided by politicians.

This compares with a previous high of 5,745 intensive care coronavirus patients on Jan. 3. Germany also has fewer beds available now, due to a shortage of nursing staff.

“The situation is really getting more and more difficult,” Marx told ZDF television, urging the government to consider a temporary blockade. “We need to save clinics from collapse.”

Four people in southern Germany tested positive for the Omicron variant COVID-19, even though they were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, said the Baden-Wuerttemberg state public health office.

Three of the infected people returned from a business trip to South Africa on November 26 and 27, respectively, and the fourth person is a relative of one of the returnees. All four had moderate symptoms.

