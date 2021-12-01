Germany reports highest number of Covid deaths in 9 months, and France sees increase in cases

PARIS — Faced with a wave of Covid-19 that precedes the Ômicron variant, Germany on Wednesday registered the highest number of daily deaths from the disease since mid-February, with hospitals warning of the possibility of overcrowding. In neighboring France, the number of new diagnoses reached 47,000, the highest since April.

Questions and answers: What is already known about the Ômicron variant

The Robert Koch Institute, the German public health institute, reported 67,186 new cases of the disease on Wednesday, an increase of 302 from a week ago. It also confirmed 446 new deaths, the highest daily number since February 18, when the country began to leave behind its deadliest moment of the pandemic, earlier this year.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Singer Rihanna Fenty receives from the hands of the president of the new Republic of Barbados, Sandra Mason, a medal of honor that gives her the title of national heroine Photo: RANDY BROOKS / AFP Archaeologist Pieter Van Dalen Luna, head of the Cajamarquilla Archaeological Project, shows a mummy, estimated to be between 800 and 1,200 years old, unearthed earlier this month at the pre-Inca archaeological site of Cajamarquilla, 25 kilometers from Lima, Peru Photo: CRIS BOURONCLE / AFP Student dressed in the flag of the Republic of West Papua, protesting for the independence of the Indonesian province, at police headquarters in Surabaya, on the anniversary of the Free Papua Movement (OPM) Photo: JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP Elephant who died after colliding sideways with a train in Morigaon, Assam, India, receives tribute from local residents Photo: BIJU BORO / AFP Swiss Guard at the Paul VI Audience Room before the weekly general audience at the Vatican Photo: YARA NARDI / REUTERS Pope Francis greets nuns after the weekly general audience in the Paul VI Audience Room in the Vatican Photo: YARA NARDI / REUTERS

The weekly rate of disease incidence per 100,000 people, however, fell for the second day in a row, to 442.9 people, compared with 452.2 the day before. At no other time during the health crisis has Germany registered so many cases of the disease — and, thanks to vaccination, deaths are not rising at the same rate.

Russia: Putin says hypersonic weapons development will be Russian response to NATO actions

So far, just over 70% of Germans have taken at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 68% have taken both. Most serious cases are registered among unvaccinated patients, according to health authorities.

To stem the new wave, the federal government, along with regional authorities, agreed on Tuesday to take action to contain the outbreak, including speeding up the vaccination campaign and contact tracing, especially among the uninoculated.

Criticized by scientists for their delay, the leaders agreed to make more concrete decisions at a meeting on Thursday. Among the proposals evaluated will be forcing consumers to show evidence of vaccination or recovery, in addition to limiting the number of people at major events.

Regardless of the measures that may be taken, however, Gernot Marx, president of the country’s intensive care medicine association, warned that 6,000 people may need intensive care beds at Christmas. The highest number registered so far was just over 5.7 thousand in January.

“The situation is getting tighter and tighter,” he told the ZDF channel, calling on the government to consider a temporary quarantine. “We need to keep the clinics from collapsing.

Investigation: 20-year-old college student’s death after boxing at a fraternity benefit is classified as a homicide in the US

Germany also confirmed Wednesday that four people tested positive for the Ômicron variant, all of them fully vaccinated and with mild symptoms. Three of them returned from trips from South Africa on the 26th and 27th of November, and the other is a relative of one of the passengers.

France, in turn, recorded on Tuesday the highest number of daily cases of Covid-19 since April. In total, 47,177 records of infected people were made within 24 hours.

The number is close to the one seen in spring, during the third wave of the disease in Europe. At the time, the weekly average of cases was 42 thousand. On April 8, the country registered almost 85,000 infections.

Ômicron:South Africa’s president says travel ban is not a solution, but helping poor countries fight Covid

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of inpatients in French hospitals reached 10,249 on Tuesday, the first time the count has been above 10,000 since September 12th.

About 75% of the French population is fully immunized against the coronavirus, but authorities confirm that the vast majority of internees have not been vaccinated. The total number of intensive care patients also increased by 25% in just one week.

Last week, to contain the Covid-19 wave, France took a step back and made the wearing of masks mandatory in public spaces, in addition to announcing booster doses for its entire adult population.