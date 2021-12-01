Germany studies making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory | World

The future Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, announced on Tuesday (30) that a bill on mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 will be proposed to Parliament before the end of the year.

With this change of position, the government hopes to convince as many citizens as possible to get immunized before vaccination becomes imperative.

“Many people still haven’t been vaccinated,” Scholz told Bild TV. According to him, making immunization mandatory serves to “protect everyone”.

Mandatory Covid-19 vaccine was recently approved for healthcare professionals and the military, and is expected to take effect soon.

If the new bill is adopted by the German Parliament by the end of this year, the measure could apply to everyone from February or March 2022.

Until now, Germany has ruled out taking this step, fearing that the imposition would further irritate the portion of the population resistant to restrictions against the pandemic.

However, the example of neighboring Austria, which recently mandated immunization of all eligible citizens from February 2022, has brought the debate back to the fore.

The current chancellor, Angela Merkel, refused to pass a law at the end of her term that addressed this controversial issue.

Scholz also avoided addressing the requirement during the election campaign, fearing he would lose votes. However, on Tuesday, the Social Democrat openly expressed support for the measure.

“All are in agreement on the extremely serious situation in this fourth wave of the pandemic, sometimes dramatic at the regional level,” said a statement released Tuesday by the German chancellery, days before the end of Merkel’s term.

The health situation creates strong pressure on the health system, with an incidence rate of 452.2 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants.

“By Christmas, 30 million initial, secondary and booster doses will be possible”, indicates the document. The chancellery also recalled that the third injection of the immunizing agent was recently opened for various age groups of the population.

According to a recent survey, mandatory vaccination is supported by 64% of Germans. So far, 57 million people have completed the vaccination schedule in the country, which corresponds to 68.5% of the population.

On Tuesday, the German Constitutional Court welcomed requests from regional governments to reverse the illegality of restrictions considered radical at the beginning of the pandemic, such as curfews, school closings and restrictions on movement.

At the same time, several German regions hard hit by the new wave of Covid-19 have canceled their Christmas fairs and banned unvaccinated people from accessing public spaces such as sports halls and leisure centers.

Other measures are expected to be discussed by Parliament from Thursday (2), such as restrictions on contact to unvaccinated people even in meetings and face-to-face meetings.