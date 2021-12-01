‘Get Back’ captured the Beatles’ anguish at the end. Not only from the band – 12/01/2021

In the movie “Yesterday”, the musician played by Himesh Patel sits at the piano after a request from his parents to play some music. Jack Malik then begins strumming a familiar introduction to the viewer’s ears but not to the audience seated on the sofa.

In the story imagined by director Danny Boyle, Malik is the heir to the booty of a band that no one has ever heard of. In that room are the witnesses of the world’s first execution of a classic.

The constant interruptions of the cell phone, the doorbell and the parallel conversations with a visit dirty the masterpiece with the most ordinary urgencies.

“Jesus, this song is Let it Be! You are the first people on earth to hear this song! It’s like seeing Leonardo Da Vinci painting the Monalisa, that masterpiece, in front of you! Could you be quiet just for the sake of it! one second?”

In “Get Back,” the monumental documentary directed by Peter Jackson and released in part by Disney+ last weekend, profanity of the sort comes to the screen in droves.

The records are the result of 140 hours of soundtracks and 55 hours of film recorded on 16mm by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg between January 2 and 31, 1969. The idea was to make a documentary for a film and a TV presentation, which would air that month. For this John, Paul, George and Ringo needed to give birth to new songs to have what to show after years away from the audience. More ant than cicada work.

In one of the scenes, the morning after a tiring day, handyman Mal Evans asks Paul McCartney if he could think of any new music. What happens next is the actual editing of the scene from “Yesterday”—only in the “Long and Winding Road” version.

Evans, the first person on earth to hear one of the most beautiful compositions of all time, doesn’t seem to realize that he’s in front of the Mona Lisa — one among many made there, in precarious, suffocating conditions. Before the chorus he interrupts McCartney with a question about the logistics of the frustrated show.

Evans isn’t the only one there to scratch the Monalisa with crayons.

As columnist Pedro Antunes, here at Splash, rightly defined, watching nearly ten hours of the documentary about the documentary edited by Peter Jackson is like checking out a prototype reality show, without Boninho’s interference.

It is precisely the absence of a boss to coordinate the work that makes the film a gigantic portrait of an era. Everything there is a mess. Everyone looks lost. Starting with Lindsay-Hogg.

In the leftovers of the gloomy documentary that he would take to cinemas shortly afterwards, under the name “Let it Be”, images of this dispersion now abound. Under Jackson’s coordination, this dispersion gives another meaning to the work and to the band’s own history.

Yes, John, Paul, George and Ringo were tired. Yes, the band was at the end. Yes, coexistence was no longer easy. But yes: they were still capable of having fun, laughing at their tiredness, at their own limits, and making it, consciously or not, an amalgamation that was about to be lost.

That scattering is the most irritating and fundamental part of the whole job. The force with which the many probabilities of taking different paths bring musicians closer and farther from the band itself also puts some of the great knots of that century into perspective. These knots still haunt and constitute the exiled children of Eve, more than 50 years later.

There, the mourning of the artists is visible in the face of the death of the young people they once were, although traces of that childhood at the beginning of their careers appeared here and there. None of them had turned 30 yet — Paul, trying to fill the leadership vacuum left by Brian Epstein, the band’s manager and (for a time) patron who died a year and a half earlier, was only 28 years old.

He opens the game in his own way and complains about the absence of that father figure. In a rare moment of agreement, everyone agrees with the diagnosis made based on the lack of someone to tell them what to do, how and when. To give meaning to what they were doing, finally.

The orphaned children speak there, who for almost ten years made up for the absence of other authoritative references fundamental to understanding the requests for help in their lyrics, especially those of John and Paul. Now in those days they didn’t seem so sure of themselves. And they screamed for help, for someone to give some dimension of what was right or wrong, what was safe or not, in that sequence of existential bifurcations represented by knots, tangled wires and feedbacks in a labyrinthine environment that seemed to take everyone there nowhere .

Yes, it was easier the time when the references of authorities, politicians, religious, family and social showed a booklet, with awards or spankings at the end of the journey, saying what and how to do it.

But we were in the late 1960s. Everything in that decade was contestation. And beliefs that adults knew something of what they were doing or talking about had been shattered by the bombs dropped in the great wars that defined that century.

But even the Beatles, a hallmark of generational rebellion, who went onstage in uniform, as if decreeing the death of a leader among them, seemed to need a reference.

The mourning for Epstein, elaborated each in its own way in front of the cameras spread throughout that studio, is not the only death foretold there. The new social roles of artists required a cut, at the base, of old costumes, in which the camaraderie of youth made up for any idiosyncrasies of educated adults. Genius or not.

Paul, with his full-grown beard and the best-tailored clothes, is the first to understand this urgency. Not without dueling with himself. He insisted all the time that it was necessary to play and go back to what they were before, in the recent past and now distant. But no one there was the same.

His mood swings as much as ours when he sees his despair. The leadership performance demanding seriousness from friends was neutralized (or compensated) shortly after with a few more sips, when he finally relaxed and also joined in the fun.

The father figure in Paul McCartney was already shown with care in relation to little Heather, daughter of Linda Eastman, his companion and constant presence in the recordings.

George Harrison, too, seemed mired in the same conflict, but silently. The break, for him, preceded a journey inward, in a spiritual vortex already present in his compositions and flirtations with Hinduism.

Ringo, in one scene, tells without the slightest excitement that his partner is pregnant. Hears a protocol “congratulations” before returning to the production belt.

John Lennon, for his part, seems to rebel against all these impending roles and breakups. Not the band itself, but the new imperatives of another birth pain.

The absent father of the first child is actually claiming there, with dancing, grimacing and an apparent inability to take anything seriously, the last gasp of late adolescence. (The apparently negligent, playful tone, each time they, no longer able to stand it any longer, needed to re-record the songs that even today make us tear our souls with tears is almost the revelation of a disenchantment, an industrial, mechanical, repetitive secret , based on a formula that, for them, had nothing to do with it.

In short, life was what happened while everyone there was occupied with the far-fetched plans for the triumphant return.

Throughout the entire documentary, Lennon’s reference to the speech in which Martin Luther King, dead a year earlier, said he had a dream, is recurrent.

The plans for that gig, at first monumental, involved glorious dreams to disguise extreme fear. The Sabratha amphitheater, in Libya, was too small for so many plans and so much fear.

The unbelievable back-and-forth of the project until the band went up to the roof once and for all (excuse the pun) only reinforce the evidence that an adult in that room was constantly missing — or a lawyer who went to say that the final idea was going to fail. That authority figure was the adult the boys who the other day sang “Please, please me” wanted not to be.

John had a dream and he didn’t know which one. A year later, he would confess in the song “God”, of those who decreed the death, like Nietzsche, that the dream was over. With him, his belief in magic, the Bible, the tarot, Jesus, Buddha, kings, Elvis Presley and, of course, the Beatles.

In a macabre irony, when he was murdered in 1980 in front of the Dakota building in New York, Lennon was finally at peace with this role he so rejected. In an almost precarious way, he tried to say that his interest, in that ant job that resulted in two films and the album “Let it Be”, was in communicating with the public. An audience, he knew, made up of boys like them, who leave childhood begging for love and enter adulthood to return to the womb. The place we all come from.