Girl invades patio, tries to stop plane already stopped and ends up taken for psychological evaluation

A young female passenger was referred for a mental health evaluation this Tuesday, November 30, after being arrested the night before in the courtyard of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), in the United States.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, left without authorization through a Terminal 1 door around 6:30 pm on Monday and broke into the courtyard, triggering a security alarm. Ground crew workers prevented her from going further into the operational area.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the girl, who had an airline ticket in her possession, told LAX police she was trying to signal the plane to stop, but the jet was still parked in the gate area.

The video below, posted on social media and reported by local media, shows that she was carrying what appeared to be a backpack in one arm and various items in the other arm, and insisted on trying to pass the airport employees towards the courtyard:





After the security incident, airport police cleared the area and reported that no flights or operations were delayed due to the occurrence.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury and then referred for a mental health assessment.