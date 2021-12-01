Globo cuts in year-end vignette | Television

Rede Globo decided to remove the word “party” from its traditional year-end vignette, as a way of respecting the victims of the pandemic caused by Covid-19. The Marinho radio station also changed its logo after 5 years and the symbol of the Rio channel will be colored again. The changes will be noticed by viewers from this Wednesday (1), when Globo debuts its new call.

The information was disclosed exclusively by columnist Cristina Padiglione, from Folha de S.Paulo. “The set of concepts and graphic elements will bring versatility to the new visual identity, with new colors. The change directly reflects Globo’s content, which follows the diversity and plurality of society, in addition to all the emotion that soap operas, series, realities, variety programs, journalism, sports and shows bring to the public.” said the press office of the station in a statement.

The new year-end vignette will also be shown this Wednesday (1), during the break of the new 9 pm telenovela, “Um Lugar ao Sol”. “Jornal Nacional”, the main journalistic program of the house, will air a report telling the backstage of the recording of the traditional end-of-the-year vignette.

In a year marked by the departure of great artists from Rede Globo, the traditional year-end vignette of the Rio station will feature a novelty in the message of peace and hope for the year 2022. That’s because, “Cavalinhos do Fantástico” were invited to join Rede Globo’s cast of personalities to celebrate the arrival of next year.

According to the entertainment portal of Rede Globo, Gshow most of the cast got together to record the classic vignette to be released as of this Wednesday (1). Also according to the publication, the theme of the message aimed at the broadcaster’s viewers this year will be the reunion. The production will portray the return of its cast of celebrities to the studios after a long period away due to the pandemic.

A large part of the casting of the Marinho radio station, from entertainment to sports, got together to sing the song “Um Novo Tempo”, which even got a new arrangement with a variety of rhythms. Among the famous cast for the production were the acclaimed actresses Christiane Torloni, Cassia Kis, Giovanna Antonelli and Deborah Secco. Taís Araújo and Jéssica Ellen also appear hand in hand in backstage photos released by Globo.

In another backstage photo, veteran actress Lilia Cabral appears at ease wearing silk pajamas. Actor Osmar Prado, who will be present in the remake of “Pantanal” and the presenter of “Zig Zag Arena”, Fernanda Gentil also appear together in the recording of the year-end vignette of the Rio channel.