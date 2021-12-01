Globo intends to ‘take down’ soap operas to broadcast Atlético’s Brazilian title

TV Globo is already preparing behind the scenes to make a complete broadcast of the title of the Serie A of the Campeonato Brasileiro do Atlético, next Thursday (2), in a game against Bahia. The broadcaster intends to bring down even soap operas for this in Minas Gerais. The information is from the TV News website.

As reported, this will only happen if Flamengo doesn’t beat Ceará this Tuesday (30), giving the anticipated title to Galo.

If confirmation comes on Thursday, the soaps “Malhação”, “Nos Tempos do Imperador” and “Quanto mais Vida, Melhor” will not be broadcast in the state. Globo even asked the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to change the match schedule, which went from 19:00 (GMT) to 18:00.

According to the website, the broadcast should start in the afternoon, after the rerun of the soap opera “O Clone” and should go on until 8 pm, when a special edition of the local newspaper MG2 will be shown, which will cover the possible celebrations.

