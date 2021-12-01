Globo journalist is fired after 41 years at the station: ‘It’s been tough’

Gustavo Soares – Special for Uai

(credit: Reproduction/Twitter)

Journalist Isabela Assumpção said that she was fired by telephone from TV Globo last Friday (26/11) after 41 years of work. According to the website Notícias da TV, the Globo Repórter reporter was cut off from the network due to her high salary.

In a text obtained by the website, Isabela tells her colleagues that the resignation was “hard”. “Today, Friday, I was fired, after 41 years at the network. Fired by phone. Just like that. It was hard, it’s been hard,” he said in the report.

“I liked what I did. But in that liking there was a lot of partnership with you. Some old friends, others more recent. But for me the duo I formed, with each one of you, went beyond the text/image sum… It was a partnership, working with pleasure, a dynamic duo, Chitãozinho and Xororó. And so we faced rivers and mountains, bandits and good guys, gods and devils,” he wrote.

According to Notícias da TV, the journalist received support from colleagues and messages from the show’s hosts, Sandra Annenberg and Glória Maria.

In addition to Assumpção, professionals such as Alberto Gaspar, Ari Peixoto, José Hamilton Ribeiro, Eduardo Faustini, Alexandre Oliveira and Linhares Júnior were also recently dismissed by TV Globo.