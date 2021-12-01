Globo launches year-end campaign and new visual identity

This Wednesday, the 1st, during the soap opera break a place in the sun, gives Globe, the public will be able to see the typical year-end campaign from the broadcaster.

Right after Jornal Nacional, a special presentation will show the backstage of the recordings. Addressing the reunions, the film brings together, in small groups, talents from the journalism, sport and entertainment.

Advertising Unable to load ad

According to the broadcaster, along with the traditional end-of-year message there will be an unprecedented presentation of the new ‘on-air look’ of the channel. That is: the visual identity of the channel will change.

The set of concepts and graphic elements was created, according to the company, to apply versatility to the visual identity, including new embedded colors.

The change directly reflects the content of TV Globo, which follows the diversity and plurality of society, in addition to all the emotion that soap operas, series, realities, variety programs, journalism, sports and shows bring to the public.

who was left out

Some artists well known to the public and who were always present in Globo’s year-end campaign will not be in the 2021 version.

James Leifert is one of the great examples. The presenter left the network after successfully leading the BBB. He still doesn’t divulge new professional plans.

The actors Lazarus Ramos and Ingrid Guimaraes, also stamped stickers, ended their contract with Globo and closed with Amazon Prime Video. the same happened with Camila Pitanga, who opted for streaming from HBO.

Read also: Fernanda Montenegro gets emotional in Globo’s year-end recording: “I’ve been living in these studios for over 40 years”