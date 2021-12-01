Globo surprises, changes football schedule and can cancel soap operas

THE Globe surprised and requested a change in football schedule this week. With that, the station may stop showing soap operas such as Workout, in the times of the emperor and the more life the better to the state of Minas Gerais to broadcast the game between Atlético-MG x Bahia.

The postponed match of the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship, which will be held this Thursday, December 2nd, has a special tone. The game could give Atlético-MG the title of Brazilian champion after 50 years.

Initially, the game would be broadcast only on Premiere, pay-per-view that belongs to the group. But the possibility of being the match that will make Atlético champion made Globo change its mind.

Globo orders change time to show game

This week, the broadcaster asked the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) the change of time to broadcast on open TV. “Adjustment in the broadcaster’s schedule. Requester: Grupo Globo (Rede Globo)”, detailed the CBF when changing the game schedule.

Initially scheduled for 7pm, the match was relocated to 6 pm so that Globo can fit its schedule into prime time. As a result, the channel may stop showing three soap operas: Malhação, Nos Tempos do Imperador and Quem Mais Vida Melhor.

The broadcast to Minas Gerais is scheduled to start right after the rerun of O Clone at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo and to last until 20:00. The local night news for Minas should have a special edition echoing Atlético’s title and delivering it directly to Jornal Nacional.

Issuer can go back

But a final decision has yet to be taken. The hammer will only be hit on Tuesday night (30). That’s because the game on Thursday may no longer have relevance to such an attitude by the network.

If Flamengo stumbles in the match against Ceará, which takes place this Tuesday, at 20h, Atlético-MG will be champion without entering the field. This will happen because the team from Rio will no longer be able to reach the Minas Gerais club’s score.

Before this decision, Globo had previously rehearsed the same. The match between Palmeiras x Atlético-MG, valid for the 35th round, on November 23, went from 19:00 to 21:30. However, the results of the games at the time made the network change its mind and the schedule became normal.