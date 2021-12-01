Globo to air a special in honor of 70 years of soap operas in Brazil | soap opera world

One thing is certain: every self-respecting Brazilian has watched at least one episode of a soap opera in his life. Whether through love stories, historical rescues or conflicts between the characters, the genre has been a success with the public, critics and audiences for decades. And a novelty promises to test the memory of novelists and stir the heart of the most nostalgic.
Gabriela (Sônia Braga) stands on a roof to catch a kite in the first version of ‘Gabriela’ — Photo: Globo
To honor the 70th anniversary of the arrival of soap operas in Brazil, Globo will air the special “70 Anos Esta Noite” on December 21st. It will be the opportunity for the public to travel back in time, to be moved by the remarkable moments of teledramaturgy in Brazil and to remember everything that made history.
Lima Duarte as Sinhozinho Malta, from ‘Roque Santeiro’ — Photo: CEDOC/TV Globo
Patricia Pillar as Luana in ‘O Rei do Gado’ — Photo: CEDOC
João Pedro (Marcos Palmeira) and his father, the powerful José Inocêncio (Antonio Fagundes) – ‘Renascer’ — Photo: TV Globo/CEDOC
Ruth and Raquel, characters played by Gloria Pires in ‘Mulheres de Areia’ — Photo: TV Globo
Beatriz Segall playing Odete Roitman in the soap opera ‘Vale Tudo’ — Photo: CEDOC/TV Globo
Find out how many soap operas Globo has already made and other teledramaturgy trivia!
See the list of actors who made the most soap operas on TV Globo