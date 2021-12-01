Globo’s year-end vignette: watch videos with behind-the-scenes footage | More you

THE TV Globo’s year-end vignette goes into on air today, 12/1, at 9 pm, during the first break of the soap opera “a place in the sun“. The theme chosen to kick-start the celebrations of the end 2021 parties It’s the power of reunion. In addition to the message, that you wish your audience a happy New Year, the station will show its new visual identity.
Check out Globo’s year-end vignette spoiler
Fernanda Montenegro and Fernanda Torres in the recording of Globo’s year-end message — Photo: Globo/João Cotta
want more spoiler? See excerpts from behind the scenes of the campaign. In the videos, Christiane Torloni, Paulo Betti, Patricia Poeta, Giovanna Antonelli, Chico Pinheiro, Nicolas Prattes, Luciano Huck, Fernanda Montenegro, Adriana Esteves and many more stars participate in the vignette.
Artists gathered at Globo Studios to record a message for the new year
